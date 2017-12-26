DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week
The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Dec. 18-24. This marks the seventh time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto. He was also named East Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-18 earlier this season.
DeRozan averaged 34.0 points (third in the NBA), 4.3 assists and 4.0 assists in three games last week, while shooting .571 (32-for-56) from the field and .650 (13-for-20) from three-point range. He began the week by recording a team-high 28 points and eight assists during Toronto’s 129-111 victory Dec. 20 at Charlotte. The next night DeRozan set career highs with 45 points and six three-pointers to help the Raptors rally from a 22-point deficit for a 114-109 win Dec. 21 at Philadelphia. He finished the week leading the team with 29 points and shot 4-for-7 from three-point range as the Raptors won their 10th consecutive home game 102-86 Dec. 23 vs. Philadelphia.
DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, currently ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 24.9 points through 31 games. The three-time NBA All-Star was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in career points (12,227), field goals made (4,339), free throws (3,283) made and games played (626). Toronto currently ranks first the Eastern Conference with a 23-8 (.742) and will continue its season tonight in Dallas (7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet ONE/Sportsnet 590).