Raptors Set Roster For Opening Night

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their roster for Wednesday’s regular season opener against the Detroit Pistons at Air Canada Centre (TSN/TSN 1050, 7:30 p.m.). The Raptors waived Drew Crawford, Brady Heslip, Yanick (yan-neek) Moreira (more-era), E.J. Singler and Jarrod Uthoff (U-toff) Saturday to get to the league roster limit of 15 players.

Last season, the Raptors established a club record with 56 wins, captured their third consecutive Atlantic Division title and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in team history.

Toronto returns 11 players that finished last season with the team. Newcomers to the roster are Jakob Poeltl (Utah, first-round draft pick), Pascal Siakam (New Mexico State, first-round draft pick), Jared Sullinger (Boston) and Fred VanVleet (Wichita State, undrafted free agent).

The upcoming campaign marks the Raptors’ 22nd season in the NBA. This is the fifth straight season the club has opened at home. The Raptors sport a 12-9 record in season openers, including 9-6 at home. Wednesday will mark the second time Toronto has opened the season against Detroit. The two clubs faced off at Air Canada Centre to start the 2000-01 campaign.

The Raptors play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Denver Nuggets on October 31 before they travel to Washington to face the Wizards on November 2.

2016-17 TORONTO RAPTORS ROSTER

As Of Oct. 25, 2016

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY NBA EXP. 20 Bruno Caboclo F 6-9 218 9/21/1995 Pinheiros/Sky (Brazil) / Brazil 2 5 DeMarre Carroll F 6-8 215 7/27/1986 Missouri / USA 7 10 DeMar DeRozan G 6-7 221 8/7/1989 USC / USA 7 6 Cory Joseph G 6-3 193 8/20/1991 Texas / Canada 5 7 Kyle Lowry G 6-1 196 3/25/1986 Villanova / USA 10 92 Lucas Nogueira C 7-0 241 7/26/1992 Estudiantes (Spain) / Brazil 2 54 Patrick Patterson F 6-9 230 3/14/1989 Kentucky / USA 6 42 Jakob Poeltl C 7-0 248 10/15/1995 Utah / Austria R 24 Norman Powell G 6-4 215 5/25/1993 UCLA / USA 1 31 Terrence Ross F-G 6-7 206 2/5/1991 Washington / USA 4 43 Pascal Siakam F 6-9 230 2/4/1994 New Mexico State / Cameroon R 0 Jared Sullinger F 6-9 260 3/4/1992 Ohio State / USA 4 17 Jonas Valanciunas C 7-0 265 5/6/1992 Lietuvos Rytas (Lithuania) / Lithuania 4 23 Fred VanVleet G 6-0 195 2/25/1994 Wichita State / USA R 55 Delon Wright G 6-5 183 4/26/1992 Utah / USA 1

HEAD COACH: Dwane Casey (Kentucky)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Rex Kalamian (Cal Poly Pomona), Nick Nurse (Northern Iowa), Jama Mahlalela (British Columbia), Patrick Mutombo (Metro State), Jim Sann (Colorado)

ASSISTANT COACH/DIRECTOR OF SPORTS SCIENCE: Alex McKechnie (Leeds School of Physiotherapy)

ATHLETIC TRAINER: Scott McCullough (Toronto)