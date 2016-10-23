Raptors Exercise Team Options On Caboclo, Nogueira & Wright

he Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have exercised the fourth-year team options on the Rookie Scale Contracts of forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) and centre Lucas Nogueira (no-GARE-uh) and the third-year team option on the Rookie Scale Contract of guard Delon (deh-LON) Wright. The contracts for Caboclo, Nogueira and Wright are now guaranteed through the 2017-18 season. In accordance with the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Raptors had until October 31 to exercise their option on all three players. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Caboclo, 6-foot-9, 218 pounds, was selected by the Raptors with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The native of Osasco, Brazil split last season between Toronto and Raptors 905 in the NBA D-League. He made six appearances with Toronto. Caboclo averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 34.3 minutes in 37 games (35 starts) with Raptors 905. He scored 20-or-more points eight times, including a season-high 31 points Mar. 28 at Grand Rapids.

Nogueira, 7-foot, 241 pounds was acquired from Atlanta on June 30, 2014. He saw action with the Raptors and Raptors 905 during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 29 outings with Toronto and 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 25.1 minutes in 11 contests with Raptors 905.

The native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was taken 16th overall by Boston in the 2013 Draft. He played three seasons in Spain before joining the Raptors.

Wright, 6-foot-5, 183 pounds was selected by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.5 minutes in 27 games last season. Wright scored a season-high 19 points Apr. 8 vs. Indiana. He also appeared in 15 games with Raptors 905, averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 35.7 minutes.