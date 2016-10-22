Raptors Release Five From Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they have requested waivers on guards Drew Crawford and Brady Heslip, forwards E.J. Singler and Jarrod Uthoff (U-toff), and centre Yanick (yan-neek) Moreira (more-era).

Crawford averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in seven preseason games. He recorded 17 points and five rebounds October 14 versus San Lorenzo.

Heslip appeared in four preseason games, averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 assists and 11.2 minutes. He shot .625 (5-8) from three-point range. He scored 13 points October 5 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Singler saw action in four preseason contests, averaging 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 10.3 minutes. He scored 10 points October 14 versus San Lorenzo.

Uthoff finished with two rebounds in eight minutes in his lone preseason appearance.

Moreira appeared in one preseason contest, grabbing two rebounds in five minutes.

Toronto finished its 2016 preseason schedule with a 4-3 mark. They will open the 2016-17 regular season Wednesday at Air Canada Centre when they play host to the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m.