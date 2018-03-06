Raptors Sign Nigel Hayes To 10-Day Contract

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forward Nigel Hayes to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hayes, 6-foot-8, 254 pounds, is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 35.6 minutes in 38 games this season with the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks. He is shooting .450 (227-for-505) from the field, .441 (94-for-213) from three-point range and .744 (64-for-86) at the free throw line. Hayes has scored 20-or-more points 10 times, including a season-high 37 points Nov. 7 at Delaware.

A native of Toledo, Ohio, Hayes played four seasons at Wisconsin (2013-17), averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 29.6 minutes in 150 games. He finished his career ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,857) and is the only Badger in the top-10 in points, rebounds and assists. Hayes was selected All-Big Ten Third Team as a senior.