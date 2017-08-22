Raptors Sign K.J. McDaniels

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forward K.J. McDaniels. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McDaniels, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, split last season between Houston and Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 minutes in 49 games. He scored in double figures eight times, including a season-high 16 points March 23 versus Phoenix. McDaniels was acquired by the Nets on February 23 from the Rockets.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, McDaniels owns career averages of 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 148 career games (16 starts) with Philadelphia, Houston and Brooklyn. He was picked 32nd overall by the Sixers in the 2014 NBA Draft.

McDaniels played three collegiate seasons at Clemson (2011-14). As a junior, he was voted ACC Defensive Player of the Year by the media and led the Tigers in points (614), rebounds (255), blocks (100), steals (41) and three-point field goals (42).