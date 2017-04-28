Raptors To Open Second-Round Monday

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they will open the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

The series will shift to Toronto for Games Three and Four at Air Canada Centre. Game Three will be Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. and Game Four is Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Cleveland, Toronto and Cleveland, respectively.

TSN will air Games One and Four with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong. Sportsnet will televise Games Two and Three with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call.

Games One-Four will be broadcast on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton).

Broadcast information for Games Five-Seven, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.







TORONTO RAPTORS 2017 PLAYOFFS – ROUND TWO