Raptors To Open Second-Round Monday

Posted: Apr 28, 2017

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they will open the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

The series will shift to Toronto for Games Three and Four at Air Canada Centre. Game Three will be Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. and Game Four is Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Cleveland, Toronto and Cleveland, respectively.

TSN will air Games One and Four with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong. Sportsnet will televise Games Two and Three with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call.

Games One-Four will be broadcast on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton).

Broadcast information for Games Five-Seven, if necessary, will be announced at a later date.



TORONTO RAPTORS 2017 PLAYOFFS – ROUND TWO


GAME
DATE
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
One
Monday, May 1
Quicken Loans Arena
7 p.m.
TSN/TNT
TSN 1050
Two
Wednesday, May 3
Quicken Loans Arena
7 p.m.
Sportsnet/TNT
TSN 1050
Three
Friday, May 5
Air Canada Centre
7 p.m.
Sportsnet/ESPN
TSN 1050
Four
Sunday, May 7
Air Canada Centre
3:30 p.m.
TSN/ABC
TSN 1050
*Five
TBD
Quicken Loans Arena
TBD
TBD/TBD
TBD
*Six
TBD
Air Canada Centre
TBD
TBD/TBD
TBD
*Seven
TBD
Quicken Loans Arena
TBD
TBD/TBD
TBD

 

Tags
Raptors, press releases, 2017 Playoffs

Related Content

Raptors

press releases

2017 Playoffs