Raptors To Open Playoffs Saturday

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they will open the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Saturday at Air Canada Centre versus the Washington Wizards at 5:30 p.m. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Air Canada Centre.

The series will shift to Capital One Arena in Washington, DC for Games Three and Four on Friday, April 20 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. Games Five through Seven, if necessary, will be in Toronto, Washington and Toronto, respectively.

Sportsnet will televise Games One, Three, Five and Seven with Matt Devlin and Leo Rautins on the call. TSN will air Games Two, Four and Six with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

Games One, Two and Three will be broadcast on TSN 1050 Toronto (with Paul Jones, Jack Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton) and Game Four on Sportsnet 590 The FAN (with Eric Smith and Paul Jones).

TORONTO RAPTORS 2018 PLAYOFFS – ROUND ONE