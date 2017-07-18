Malcolm Miller Ankle Surgery

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that guard Malcolm Miller underwent ankle arthroscopy for debridement after sustaining a sprained right ankle July 5 during an NBA Summer League practice in Las Vegas. The procedure was performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles. Miller is expected to miss the next 12 weeks.

Miller, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, signed the team’s first two-way contract July 9 after participating in the Raptors’ free agent camp June 15-16. He averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 18.7 minutes in 29 games last season for Alba Berlin of the German Bundesliga. In 2015-16, he averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 31.9 minutes in 47 games for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League and was second on the team with 84 made three-pointers.

A native of Laytonsville, Maryland, Miller played four seasons at Holy Cross and was named Second-Team All-Patriot League during his senior year.