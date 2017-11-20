DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played November 13-19. This marks the sixth time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto.

DeRozan averaged 26.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and shot .573 (43-for-75) from the field during four appearances as Toronto won a season-high four consecutive games. All four wins came against opponents with a winning record, including a 129-113 road victory against the Western Conference leading Houston Rockets.

DeRozan began the week posting 27 points, six rebounds and five assists November 14 at Houston. He then followed up the next night with 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists November 15 at New Orleans, his extending career-high streak to seven consecutive games with at least 24 points. The Raptors returned home November 17 to defeat New York 107-84, with DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each scoring a team-high 22 points. DeRozan ended the week scoring a team-high 33 points during Toronto’s 100-91 win November 19 versus Washington.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, currently ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.2 points through 16 games. The three-time NBA All-Star was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in career points (11,854), field goals made (4,211), free throws (3,187) made and games played (611).