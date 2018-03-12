DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Mar. 5-11. This marks the 10th time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto and the fifth time this season. He was also named East Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-18, Dec. 18-24, Jan. 1-7 and Feb. 26-Mar. 5.

DeRozan averaged a team-high 24.8 points along with 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds as the Raptors won an NBA-best four games last week. He also shot .453 (34-for-75) from the field and .833 (25-for-30) at the free throw line.

Highlighting DeRozan’s week was a 42-point performance during Toronto’s 121-119 overtime victory Mar. 7 at Detroit. He made a coast-to-coast dunk at the end of regulation and assisted on Fred VanVleet’s game-winning basket in overtime. DeRozan then scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket Mar. 9 vs. Houston, snapping the Rockets’ 17-game winning streak.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, is currently13th in the NBA averaging 23.7 points through 66 games. The four-time NBA All-Star was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in career points (13,022), field goals made (4,620), free throws (3,470) made and games played (661).