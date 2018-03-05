DeRozan Named East Player Of The Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Feb. 26-Mar. 4. This marks the ninth time DeRozan has earned the honour during his nine seasons in Toronto and the fourth time this season. He was also named East Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-18, Dec. 18-24 and Jan. 1-7.

DeRozan averaged a team-high 20.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds during four games last week. He shot .482 (27-for-56) from the field and .794 (27-for-34) at the free throw line. DeRozan led or was tied for the team lead in scoring during all four of Toronto’s victories. The Raptors were the only team in the NBA to win four games last week, and secured a winning record for a fifth consecutive season.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, is currently tied for 13th in the NBA averaging 23.7 points through 62 games. The four-time NBA All-Star was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and is the franchise’s all-time leader in career points (12,923), field goals made (4,586), free throws (3,445) made and games played (657).