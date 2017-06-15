Raptors Announce NBA Summer League Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday their schedule for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas. A record 24 NBA teams will participate in a tournament-style schedule which concludes with a championship game for the fifth consecutive year. Teams will compete in three preliminary round games from July 7-11, before being seeded in a tournament that starts July 12 and culminates with the championship game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games.

Toronto will open the preliminary round Friday, July 7 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Cox Pavilion. The Raptors will also face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, July 8 at Thomas & Mack Center and Denver Nuggets on Monday, July 10 at Cox Pavilion. All games will be played on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

This year marks Toronto’s 10th appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2006, 2008-10, 2012-17). The Raptors finished NBA Summer League 2016 with a 4-1 record after reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament. Toronto holds an overall mark of 24-21 (.533) at the event.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener July 7, when the Raptors face the Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

Tickets for NBA Summer League 2017 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.