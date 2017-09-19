Raptors Announce 2017-18 Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday their broadcast schedule for the 2017-18 NBA season with all 82 regular season contests being televised nationally. For the first time, all 41 regular season home games with be aired in 4K. TSN and Sportsnet will each carry 41 games.

TSN has the season opener against the Chicago Bulls on October 19 from Air Canada Centre. The network will also broadcast the Raptors’ road debut versus Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs on October 23.

Additional key contests on TSN include the first matchup with Chris Paul, James Harden and the Houston Rockets on November 14, the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ lone visit north of the border January 13, both contests against Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves (January 20 at Minnesota and January 30 in Toronto) and a March 18 matinee with Russell Westbrook - the 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player - and his Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sportsnet opens its coverage when first overall pick Markelle Fultz and the Philadelphia 76ers visit town October 21. Four days later, fans can tune into Sportsnet and watch the first meeting with the Warriors from Oakland.

Sportsnet’s slate also includes October 27 versus the Lakers in Los Angeles, November 12 in Boston for the first game of the season with the divisional rival Celtics, a New Year’s Day meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks - a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff series - LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers only visit to Air Canada Centre on January 11, and another battle with the Celtics in Boston on March 31.

For the 13th consecutive season, all 82 Raptors telecasts will be produced by NBA TV Canada. Veteran play-by-play voice Matt Devlin will call all the action for a 10th season. “The Coach” Jack Armstrong will lend his expertise as the analyst on TSN telecasts with former NBA first-round draft pick Leo Rautins handling the colour commentary on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 Toronto will again be the radio home for Raptors broadcasts. Eric Smith will handle the play-by-play role for games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Paul Jones serving as the analyst. For games on TSN 1050 Toronto, Jones will serve as the play-by-play voice with Armstrong and Sherman Hamilton sharing analyst duties.

All five of the Raptors’ preseason games will be televised with Sportsnet airing the team’s first game October 1 versus the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii. TSN will televise the remaining four preseason contests. Sportsnet 590 The FAN will broadcast the game October 10 versus Detroit, while TSN 1050 Toronto will air October 13 in Chicago. The complete 2017-18 Raptors basketball television/radio broadcast schedule is attached.