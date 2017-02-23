Raptors Acquire Tucker From The Suns

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have acquired forward P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Jared Sullinger, second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018 and cash considerations.

Tucker, 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, is averaging 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 28.5 minutes in 57 games (17 starts) this season. He set career highs of 16 rebounds February 13 versus New Orleans and seven steals February 4 versus Milwaukee.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tucker was selected by Toronto in the second-round (35th overall) of the 2006 NBA Draft. He appeared in 17 games with the Raptors in 2006-07, totaling 30 points and 23 rebounds in 83 minutes.

Tucker owns career averages of 7.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 28.0 minutes in 394 games (286 starts) with Toronto and Phoenix. He scored a career-high 24 points April 7, 2016 at Houston.

Tucker played internationally in Israel, Ukraine, Greece, Puerto Rico and Germany from 2007-2012. He captured Germany’s Bundesliga Cup in 2012 with Brose Baskets Bamberg and was named a Bundesliga All-Star.

Tucker played three seasons at the University of Texas (2003-06), averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in 87 career games. As a junior, he led the Longhorns in scoring (16.1) and rebounds (9.5) and was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Sullinger appeared in 11 games with the Raptors after missing the first 41 games of the season following left foot surgery. Toronto signed Sullinger as a free agent July 14.