Raptors Acquire Serge Ibaka From Magic

The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have acquired forward-centre Serge Ibaka (Surge ee-BAK-ah) from the Orlando Magic in exchange for forward-guard Terrence Ross and a future first-round draft pick. “Our organization is excited to add a player of this caliber to our team as we strive to reach the next level," said Raptors President Masai Ujiri. "Serge Ibaka brings valuable postseason experience and elevates our talent level in many different areas."

“We thank Terrence for his dedication and service to the Raptors organization. He is a wonderful young man who has helped our team grow the last few seasons."

Ibaka, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, is averaging a career high-tying 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 30.5 minutes in 56 games (all starts) this season. He is shooting .488 (343-for-703) from the field and a career-best .388 (83-for-214) from three-point range.

Ibaka owns career averages of 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 29.0 minutes in 580 career games (469 starts) with Oklahoma City and Orlando. He posted career highs of 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 2013-14 with the Thunder.

A native of the Republic of Congo, Ibaka has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and led the League in blocks in four consecutive seasons (2010-14).

Ibaka scored a career-high 31 points November 13, 2016 at Oklahoma City. He set personal bests of 22 rebounds February 19, 2015 versus Dallas and 11 blocked shots February 19, 2012 versus Denver.

In the postseason, Ibaka is averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 31.0 minutes in 89 games. He has reached the Western Conference finals four times with one NBA finals appearance in 2012. Ibaka was selected 24th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics. The Magic acquired him from Oklahoma City on June 23, 2016 in exchange for Ersan Ilyasova, Victor Oladipo and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis.

Prior to the NBA, Ibaka played professionally in Spain for three seasons (2006-09). He also captured a silver medal with Spain at the 2012 Olympics.

Ross owns career averages of 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 363 games (132 starts) with Toronto. He ranks third on the Raptors’ all-time three-point field goals lists with 598. Ross was selected eighth overall by Toronto in the 2012 NBA Draft.