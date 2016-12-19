DeRozan Named Eastern Conference Player of The Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played December 12-18. This is the second time DeRozan has earned the honour this season (Nov. 7-13) and the third time overall in his eight-year career.

DeRozan led the NBA last week averaging 31.5 points and shot .605 (46-for-76) from the field in four games. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the week. DeRozan led the Raptors in all four games scoring at least 30 points and shooting .500 or better from the field as the team posted a 3-1 record.

DeRozan began the week with a game-high 30 points in a 122-100 win December 12 versus Milwaukee. He shot a perfect 15-for-15 at the free throw line, marking the second time this season he has a perfect free throw shooting game with 10 or more attempts. DeRozan recorded 31 points during the Raptors’123-114 win December 14 at Philadelphia, playing only the first three quarters. He followed up with 34 points in a 125-121 loss December 16 versus Atlanta. DeRozan finished the week posting a game-high 31 points December 18 at Orlando, helping the Raptors tie the franchise record with a fifth consecutive road victory.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, currently leads the Eastern Conference in scoring (28.4 points) and field goals made (274). DeRozan was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and recently became the team’s all-time leader in games played and needs 74 points to become the team’s all-time leading scorer.