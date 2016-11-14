DeRozan Named Eastern Conference Player of The Week

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that DeMar DeRozan has been selected as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played November 7-13. This is the second time DeRozan has earned the honour (last: Dec. 7-13, 2015) and joins Kyle Lowry, Chris Bosh and Vince Carter as the only players in team history to win the award multiple times.

DeRozan led the NBA last week averaging 34.7 points and shot .535 (38-for-71) from the field in three games. He became the fourth player in NBA history to record 30 or more points in eight of the first nine games to start a season, joining Michael Jordan (1986-87), World B. Free (1979-80) and Nate Archibald (1972-73).

DeRozan led the Raptors with 37 points November 9 at Oklahoma City, shooting 13-for-22 from the field and 11-for-15 at the free throw line as the Raptors handed the Thunder its first home loss of the season, 112-102. He continued the road trip with 34 points on 14-for-26 shooting November 11 at Charlotte as the Raptors defeated the then-Eastern Conference leading Hornets, 113-111. DeRozan finished the week scoring a team-high 33 points along, with a season-high seven rebounds, November 12 as the Raptors defeated New York, 118-107, at Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan, a native of Compton, California, currently leads the NBA in scoring (34.0 points) and field goals made (115). He also has an NBA-best eight 30-point games and is tied with New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with two 40-point games this season. DeRozan was selected ninth overall by Toronto in the 2009 NBA Draft and ranks second in franchise history with 9,742 points and 530 games played.