Casey Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month

The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday that Dwane Casey has been selected as Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. This is the fifth time in five seasons Casey has earned the honour, having previously won for December and January 2016, November 2014 and December 2013.

Toronto finished the month with an Eastern Conference best 11-3 record - third in the NBA - and averaged a conference-best 111.0 points with a +8.6-point differential. The team’s .786 winning percentage last month marked the best December record in franchise history. Toronto also ranked fourth among East teams in December holding opponents to 102.4 points.

Highlighting December was a perfect 6-0 record at Air Canada Centre, with the Raptors winning by an average margin of +12.1 points. Toronto also had five road wins, including two double-digit rallies Dec. 8 at Memphis (17 points) and Dec. 23 at Philadelphia (22 points). The Raptors set a season-high with 16 three-pointers and 35 assists during a 129-111 victory Dec. 20 at Charlotte. Toronto finished the month by securing it’s 11 consecutive home victory Dec. 29 vs. Atlanta.

Casey is the longest-serving coach in franchise history, leading the team through 511 games during seven seasons with Toronto. He is also the winningest coach in team history with 286 victories and guided the team to back-to-back 50-win seasons, including a franchise-best 56 wins in 2015-16.