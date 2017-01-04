Casey Named Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month

The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday that Dwane Casey has been selected as Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. Casey earns the honour for the fourth time in four seasons. He has previously won for January 2016, November 2014 and December 2013.

Toronto finished December with a 10-4 record (second in the East) and averaged a conference-best 112.1 points with a +11.1-point differential. The Raptors scored 100+ points in 11 consecutive games during the month (December 2-23) and became the first team in NBA history to make at least 12 three-pointers while shooting .400 percent or better from behind the arc in eight consecutive games (November 23-December 8). Toronto also finished the month ranked second defensively holding opponents to 101.1 points per game.

The Raptors began the month by holding the Los Angeles Lakers to an opponent season-low .344 field goal shooting percentage during a 113-80 victory December 2 at Air Canada Centre. They followed up the next night by setting a franchise-record for largest win (+44) defeating Atlanta 128-84.

Toronto set a franchise-record by winning seven straight road games (November 23-December 26), including five games during the month of December. The Raptors rallied from a 14-point deficit December 9 at Boston for their largest comeback win of the season (101-94). The team then held Orlando to an opponent season-low for points during a 109-79 victory December 18. The Raptors earned their sixth straight road win 104-98 on December 23 at Utah and set the franchise-record with their seventh victory December 26 at Portland with a 95-91 decision.

Casey is the longest serving coach in franchise history, leading the team through 427 games during six seasons with Toronto. He is also the winningest coach in team history with 233 victories and has improved the team’s win total in five consecutive seasons, including a franchise-best 56 wins in 2015-16. Last season Casey was the recipient of the PBWA’s Rudy Tomjanovich Award, which honors a coach for his cooperation with the media and fans, as well as his excellence on the court.