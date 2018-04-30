Raptors Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule

Posted: Apr 30, 2018

The Toronto Raptors will continue the 2018 NBA Playoffs by facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference semifinals series beginning Tuesday, May 1 at Air Canada Centre. Game 1 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on TSN in Canada and TNT in the United States. Game 2 will be played Thursday, May 3 with the tip off scheduled for 6 p.m. Game 2 will be broadcast on Sportsnet in Canada and ESPN in the United States. The series will shift to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 with both games starting at 8:30 p.m.

This marks the third consecutive season the Raptors and Cavaliers will face each other in the playoffs. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting Raptors.com or TicketMaster.com.

TORONTO RAPTORS 2018 PLAYOFFS – ROUND TWO


GAME
DATE
LOCATION
TIME (ET)
TV
RADIO
One
Tuesday, May 1
Air Canada Centre
8 p.m.
TNT/TSN
TSN 1050
Two
Thursday, May 3
Air Canada Centre
6 p.m.
ESPN/Sportsnet
TSN 1050
Three
Saturday, May 5
Quicken Loans Arena
8:30 p.m.
ABC/Sportsnet
TBD
Four
Monday, May 7
Quicken Loans Arena
8:30 p.m.
TNT/TSN
TBD
*Five
Wednesday, May 9
Air Canada Centre
TBD
TNT/TSN
TBD
*Six
Friday, May 11
Quicken Loans Arena
TBD
ESPN/Sportsnet
TBD
*Seven
Sunday, May 13
Air Canada Centre
TBD
TSN
TBD

*if necessary
