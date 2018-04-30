Raptors Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule

The Toronto Raptors will continue the 2018 NBA Playoffs by facing the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference semifinals series beginning Tuesday, May 1 at Air Canada Centre. Game 1 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on TSN in Canada and TNT in the United States. Game 2 will be played Thursday, May 3 with the tip off scheduled for 6 p.m. Game 2 will be broadcast on Sportsnet in Canada and ESPN in the United States. The series will shift to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 with both games starting at 8:30 p.m.

This marks the third consecutive season the Raptors and Cavaliers will face each other in the playoffs. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting Raptors.com or TicketMaster.com.

TORONTO RAPTORS 2018 PLAYOFFS – ROUND TWO