Raptors Sign Powell To Contract Extension

The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday they have signed guard Norman Powell to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, financial details were not disclosed.

“Norm is a young, athletic and versatile player who has worked extremely hard to improve each season,” said Raptors President Masai Ujiri. “We view Norm as a significant part of our team going forward.”

In two seasons with the Raptors, Powell is averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 16.7 minutes in 125 career games (42 starts). He has shot .351 (92-262) from three-point range. In 27 career playoff contests, Powell owns averages of 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 16.0 minutes.

Powell, 6-4, 215 pounds, was selected by Milwaukee with the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Raptors acquired him on draft night from the Bucks along with a protected future first-round pick in exchange for guard Greivis Vasquez.

Powell posted averages of 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 18.0 minutes in 76 appearances last season. He scored in double figures 31 times, including six games with 20-or-more points. Powell led the bench in scoring 13 times (second most on the team). In 18 starts, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 31.9 minutes; and reached double digits in scoring 17 times.

During his rookie season, Powell averaged 5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 14.8 minutes in 49 outings (24 starts). He was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April, leading all Eastern Conference rookies averaging 15.3 points in eight games. Powell set career highs with 30 points and nine rebounds, along with a career high-tying five assists April 13 at Brooklyn.

Powell played for seasons (2011-15) at UCLA, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 25.2 minutes in 141 career games. He played in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments (2013-15) and made back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances (2014-15). Powell was named first-team All-Pac 12 and was an Honourable Mention selection on the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team as a senior.