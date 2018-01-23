Kyle Lowry Named As A Reserve For 2018 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced Tuesday that guard Kyle Lowry has been named as a reserve for the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Lowry will participate in his fourth consecutive NBA All-Star Game. It will mark the third straight year both Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have been selected to the NBA All-Star Game and fourth time in franchise history the Raptors will have two players participate in the game. DeRozan was already voted as a starter by the fans, media and players. Toronto also had two players in the 2001 NBA All-Star Game when Vince Carter was joined by Antonio Davis, who was named by the League as an injury replacement.

The 14 reserves were chosen by the 30 NBA head coaches, who were asked to vote for seven players in their respective conferences -- two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

Lowry is averaging 17.0 points, 6.7 assists (ninth in the NBA), a career-high 6.0 rebounds and 33.0 minutes through 42 games played this season. He is shooting .397 (127-for-320) from three-point range and ranks eighth in the NBA in three-point field goals. Lowry has scored 20-or-more points 11 times, including a season-high 40 points Jan. 20 at Minnesota. He leads the team with 14 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

A product of Villanova in his 12th season, Lowry was selected 24th overall by Memphis in the 2006 NBA Draft. Toronto acquired Lowry from Houston on July 11, 2012. He owns career averages of 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 31.1 minutes in 755 games (519 starts). Lowry is the franchise’s all-time leader in three-point field goals (955), ranks second in assists (2,687) and fourth in points (7,142).