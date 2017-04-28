Raptors 905 To Celebrate NBA D-League Championship in Mississauga

The City of Mississauga and basketball fans from across the GTA will recognize and honour 2017 NBA D-League Champions, Raptors 905, in Celebration Square on Friday afternoon.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Celebration Square for noon in advance of the team’s arrival to enjoy activations, games, complimentary Tim Hortons and other food and beverage. The celebration will feature speaking remarks from team officials, the Mayor of Mississauga, Bonnie Crombie and Raptors 905 players.

WHEN:

Friday, April 28, 2017

12 p.m. - Activations and programming begin

12:30 p.m. - Raptors 905 team arrival and on-stage programming begins

WHERE:

Celebration Square

300 City Centre Drive

Mississauga, ON

L5B 3C1