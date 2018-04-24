Maple Leaf Square To Host Combined Fan Tailgate Parties

Wednesday night will be an epic affair for Toronto sports fans as the Raptors and Maple Leafs both face important first round playoff match ups and Maple Leaf Square will host combined fan tailgate parties to celebrate the moment and accommodate fans of both teams.

As the home team playing at Air Canada Centre tomorrow night, the Raptors’ Game 5 playoff matchup against the Washington Wizards will be broadcast on the main screen outside the arena for fans gathering at the Raptors Tailgate presented by Sport Chek. MLSE will also host a Maple Leafs Playoff Tailgate Party presented by Canadian Tire, with broadcast screens positioned at the end of Bremner Boulevard at York Street, to show the Leafs Game 7 in Boston against the Bruins.

In addition to Maple Leafs and Raptors playoff action, a screen will broadcast Toronto FC’s CONCACAF Finals matchup against Chivas Guadalajara.

“This is a big night for the Maple Leafs, Raptors and TFC; for our fans and for our city,” said Nick Eaves, Chief Venues and Operations Officer at MLSE. “This is a logistical challenge that we are thrilled to face and an experience that we are excited to deliver for our fans. As always, we are thankful to our partners at the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service for their help delivering a safe and positive event for our fans to celebrate our teams and our city.”

There will be two separate entrances for the tailgate parties in Maple Leaf Square located at the southwest corner of Air Canada Centre and a second entrance located at York Street and Bremner Boulevard. Gates to both tailgate parties will open to fans at 5 p.m.