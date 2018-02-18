2018 All Star Weekend: Day 2 Recap

All-Star Saturday night might be the main event for Day 2 in Los Angeles, but the All-Stars had another busy day in advance of the evening's festivities.

With a morning practice session involving both teams, as well as the media availability session in the afternoon, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Dwane Casey and Toronto's coaching staff were all present, representing the Raptors organization.

Practice can be fun sometimes. pic.twitter.com/c6GhQVliIF — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2018

When he wasn't tied up running Team LeBron's All-Stars through their practice session, Casey spent some time inking his signature to rows of All-Star Weekend basketballs.

All-Star A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

One of the coolest parts of having All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles is all of the All-Stars who grew up in L.A. before making it to the league. One of the All-Stars DeRozan grew up with was Rockets guard James Harden. With the game held in their hometown, the two had some time to catch up during Saturday's practice session.

#BeardBomb A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

Casey was all smiles as he conducted practice, while Rex Kalamian had his game face on, much like he did when he coached Team World to a 155-124 victory over Team U.S. In the Rising Stars challenge on Friday night.

The highlight of All-Star Weekend, in addition to getting to play alongside the best in the league, is getting to enjoy the experience with your family. DeMar DeRozan spoke at length about his daughters getting to join in on the weekend with him before heading to L.A.

Fans were granted access to observe All-Star media availabilities this year. Of course, even in L.A., #WeTheNorth was well represented and their support was heard loud and clear.

Best fans in the league pic.twitter.com/P60pQlSOgL — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2018

Lowry didn't waste an opportunity to give a shout out to the fans who were on hand showing love.

For Casey, the weekend is a special one. Not only is it his first time representing his organization as an All-Star game coach, he is the first coach in Raptors franchise history to have earned the honour. He spoke about what the weekend means to him during media availability.

Dwane Casey talks about the honour to represent Canada, Toronto and the @Raptors at All-Star 2018! #WeTheNorth | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/q5aMDfLLRm — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 17, 2018

To kick off All-Star Saturday night, Kyle Lowry posed alongside his fellow JBL 3-point contestants.

Lowry didn't make it to the Final round, where Tobias Harris, Devin Booker and Klay Thompson battled it out for the trophy — with Booker coming out on top —, but he had DeRozan and Serge Ibaka sitting courtside showing their support.

Finally, during Lowry's All-Star Saturday night media availability, it was all love for DeRozan as Lowry let everyone know that's his best friend in the world.

The bestie backcourt will hit the court Sunday night with Team Stephen to face off against Team LeBron and head coach Dwane Casey when the All-Star Game tips off at 8 P.M. ET.



