2018 All Star: Day 1 Recap

NBA All-Star 2018 is officially underway. DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry, and the Raptors coaching staff are all in Los Angeles, where the city will host All-Star for the third time.

All-Star getaway. A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:42am PST

Though the main event isn't taking place until Sunday, Feb. 18 At 8 P.M. ET, festivities are already in full swing. The All-Stars spent Friday giving back in a big way for the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

Every year, the NBA has a full slate of NBA Cares events for players and staff to give back to the host city. At the conclusion of NBA All-Star 2018, more than 15,500 members of the NBA family, including current and former players and coaches, will have participated in NBA Cares events since the inaugural event in 2008.

This year, things got kicked off at Compton Unified School District's Thomas Jefferson Elementary School where the backcourt mates helped in the construction of a student-designed playground.

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey and assistant coach Patrick Mutombo were all smiles heading in to lend a hand at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. In addition to the backcourt All-Stars, Toronto's coaching staff also took part.

Swagger walk A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Feb 16, 2018 at 3:03pm PST

A look at the mural painted by Toronto's coaching staff and family, dubbed the "Pat Mutombo mural" by Casey, thanks to Mutombo's artistic finishing touches.

In addition to their handiwork outside, DeRozan and Lowry also spent time students in their classrooms.

While DeRozan, Lowry and the coaching staff were busy with outdoor activities, the Raptors assistant coaching staff got ready for the Kickstart Rising Stars challenge. The Rising Stars showcase features 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the U.S. facing off against 10 first-and-second year players from around the World. Raptors assistant Rex Kalamian coached Team World, including Canadians Jamal Murray and Dillon Brooks.

Following a Rising Stars practice session, Kalamian and the rest of the Rising Stars participated in a Jr. NBA event where they hosted more than 1500 local youth for a series of basketball clinics. In addition to the on-court drills, those in attendance also were treated to words of wisdom from various members of the NBA family, including Team Stephen captain Stephen Curry who spoke about the importance of sports and education.

During Friday's main event, Kalamian's Team World cruised to a dominant victory, defeating Team U.S. 155-124. Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic was named game MVP after scoring 26 points on a perfect 6-for-6 field goals, to go with 11 rebounds and three assists.

With a successful Day 1 in the books, Toronto's All-Stars prepared for Saturday's schedule that will see both All-Star teams practice and go through media availability in advance of All-Star Saturday night. While DeRozan will be waiting for Sunday's game, Lowry will be participating in All-Star Saturday Night, competing in his third three-point competition, beginning at 8 P.M. ET.