Raptors Hold Open Practice For Fans At Air Canada Centre

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

The Toronto Raptors hit the Air Canada Centre court for the first time this preseason on Tuesday night for an open practice session. With Friday’s game against San Lorenzo de Almagro the only preseason home game that will be played at the ACC, the team was eager to get things going on their home floor.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Norman Powell said. “It’s a chance for the fans to come out and see us before the season tips off. I think this one is really unique because we only have one preseason game here for the fans to come out and see the team early on. Seeing us have fun together, develop and see the new guys, it’s great for the fans to be able to see that and for us to be able to put on a show for them.”

Powell’s showmanship was on another level on Tuesday as the sophomore threw down dunk after dunk, delighting the crowd as he playfully — and successfully — tried to recreate his dunk from Toronto’s Game 5 comeback against the Indiana Pacers. Nearly five months later, Powell recently said fans still regularly tweet him clips of that dunk and he was happy to give back his own reminder at the open practice.

After a breakout rookie season, the 23-year-old is working toward earning the trust of Toronto’s coaching staff and proving he can turn a stellar first year into a second year of solid and consistent play. He has spent his offseason putting in work rather than reflecting on a rookie season well done.

“It’s a lot of fun for me every time I step out there in front of the fans,” Powell said. “We have the best fans in the NBA and [I wanted] to put on a show for them. To play my best basketball, to show what I’ve worked on this summer to get ready for this season. It means a lot. I don't want to disappoint. I go out there and play my hardest and try to give them something to remember.”

When the team wasn’t going through drills or scrimmaging, the veterans were busy making the rookies show off their dancing skills — Powell and Delon Wright included, as Kyle Lowry stressed both were still rookies until they’ve suited up for their first game this season. Lowry did double-duty last night, scrimmaging with his teammates, then livening things up when he took to the sideline to take over the P.A. mic and announce the final scrimmage session.

“It’s a good side of Kyle for the fans to be able to see,” Powell said. “You see how he is on the court, a fierce competitor, but to see another side of him joking around, making comments on the team, it’s a great thing to see from a leader like him. I think the fans really connect with him when he’s like that. His personality really shows.”

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has stressed throughout training camp that the team has plenty of work to do in preparation for the regular season. One of the biggest adjustments has been how much younger this year’s roster has become. With 10 players under the age of 25, Lowry, with his 10 years of NBA experience, is the oldest player on the team. DeMar DeRozan and DeMarre Carroll, each with seven years of experience, follow. Although there will be a learning curve for the younger players, last year’s postseason run was invaluable for each of the returning guys.

“When we won the championship in Dallas, I think every player was old,” Casey said. “Experience wins, but I think last year’s experience for us was a positive, no matter how old you are. We’ve got to let the youth serve us in a good way.”

Although this year’s journey is just getting started, there is one area where Casey feels his team is right on schedule.

“The togetherness is there,” he said. “They’ve really welcomed in the new guys, the young guys, so I don't think we’ve missed the beat from a chemistry standpoint.”