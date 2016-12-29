Game Rap: Raptors 111, Warriors 121

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Steph Curry made a pair of free throws with 45.3 seconds remaining to put the Warriors ahead by nine. Golden State would go on to collect a 121-111 victory, giving Toronto its first double-digit loss of the season.

DEROZAN FRANCHISE SCORING LEADER

DeMar DeRozan passed Chris Bosh (10,275) to became the Raptors all-time scoring leader when he knocked down a pull-up jumper with 3:47 remaining in the second quarter. DeRozan is now the all-time scoring leader as well as leader in games played, wins and field goals made. He becomes the sixth active player to have the distinction of being a franchise scoring leader, joining Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas), LeBron James (Cleveland) Mike Conley (Memphis), Dwyane Wade (Miami), David West (New Orleans), and Dwight Howard (Orlando).



SUB-OPTIMAL START

Despite talking about the importance of playing a full 48 minutes and not having defensive lapses against a team as talented as Golden State, things didn’t go according to plan for the Raptors to start. Toronto shot just 19 percent to Golden State’s ridiculous 72 percent as they were outscored 42-17 in the quarter. Toronto had just five made field goals to 18 for the Warriors as Klay Thompson scored 12 points to lead the way.

SLOWLY BOUNCING BACK

Things improved on the offensive end for Toronto in the second quarter. Although they still could not slow the Warriors — who shot 79 percent (11-for-14) in the quarter, Toronto started knocking down shots and outscored the Warriors 38-30 as they connected on 52 percent of their field goals (15-for-29). Although they would cut the deficit to five, a late burst by the Warriors with Kyle Lowry on the bench stretched the Golden State lead to 17 at the halftime break.

FIGHT TILL THE FINISH

The two teams were even in the third, each scoring 32 points, to keep the Warriors lead at 17 heading into the fourth. In the final quarter, the Raptors fought until the final seconds, outscoring Golden State 24-17 in the period and using a 15-2 run to get within five with three minutes remaining. Although Toronto gave the Warriors a scare late, Golden State overcame six fourth-quarter turnovers with solid defence and clutch rebounds when they were needed most. After getting within five, Toronto was outscored 7-2 to close the game.

RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Toronto’s all-star backcourt put in a huge night in a losing effort In addition to becoming the franchise’s all-time scoring leader, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points on 19-for-23 field goals, including 9-for-10 free throws. He added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals without a turnover. Kyle Lowry scored 27 points on 9-for-22 field goals, including 5-for-12 three-point field goals and 4-for-5 free throws. He added six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, to just three turnovers in 40 minutes.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Terrence Ross had a huge night off the bench, helping keep the Raptors afloat in a first half where everyone else seemed to have trouble scoring. Ross scored 24 points on 10-for-23 field goals. He connected on 4-of-9 three-point field goals and added seven rebounds an assist and two steals.

THAT'S A RAP…

“We played hard. Even though we missed a lot of easy shots we usually make, we shot below 40 percent and we still had a chance. That’s just credit to us playing extremely hard. We were just fighting. Fighting until the end of the game.”

- DeMar DeRozan on Toronto playing till the final buzzer sounded

BY THE #’S

57…Percent shooting for the Warriors, 39 percent for the Raptors.

20…Turnovers by the Warriors, leading to 26 points scored by the Raptors. Toronto did a solid job taking care of the ball, having just seven turnovers leading to 13 Golden State points.

56…Points in the paint for the Warriors, 36 for the Raptors.

13…Steals for Toronto, just four for the Warriors.

22…Points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, six blocked shots for Kevin Durant who was huge on both ends of the floor for Golden State.

THEY SAID IT…

“They played well. They made like six, seven threes in the first quarter. They played hungry and they played like they wanted it. We put ourselves in a hole. We dug our way out if it but we didn't have enough to finish it. I liked the team’s fight. We’re also a good team.”

- Kyle Lowry on Golden State getting out to a big lead early

“We knew they were going to be upset because of their last loss. They came out guns ablazing and we didn't come out with the same force in the first quarter. After that. we put ourselves in position, got the game down to five a couple of times. but just couldn’t get over that hump. We didn't shoot the ball extremely well. Shots we usually make, some wide open, some challenged, but usually shots we make. Against a great team like this you’ve got to make those shots.”

- Dwane Casey on not being able to get over the first quarter deficit

“Not being fully locked in. Especially going against a team like that that has some dangerous weapons and countless counters to everything you’re trying to stop them with. You’ve got to be mentally locked in as soon as the ball goes up and they took advantage of it.”

- DeMar DeRozan about Toronto’s slow start in the first quarter

“We just play, man. We go out there and we fight no matter the situation. We understand it’s a 48 minute game and for us it’s always win or go home and that’s what we do. We play like that.”

- Kyle Lowry on Toronto’s mindset in the fourth

“It’s great. Would have been a lot better if we got the win. To accomplish something like that, to be first in franchise history, it’s definitely an honour. I’ll probably feel little it more better about it once we get a win. Just to continue to play and build on that, it’s definitely awesome.”

- DeMar DeRozan on passing Chris Bosh to become Toronto’s all-time scoring leader

“It just shows the commitment to how good he is and basketball. It’s an honour for me to be a part of it and to witness it the past five years and now, to see a guy I played against as a rookie who didn't play much, maybe 12, 13 minutes a game, to a guy who is playing 40 minutes a night, top four in NBA scoring and just works his [butt] off, it’s a true accomplishment for him to be the all-time scorer in Raptors history and it just shows the commitment and longevity that he wants to be in Toronto.”

- Kyle Lowry on teammate DeMar DeRozan’s newest accolade

UP NEXT:

The Raptors have a very quick turnaround as they head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Thursday at 9 P.M. ET.