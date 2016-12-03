Game Rap: Raptors 128, Hawks 84

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson subbed out of the game with 6:50 remaining and the Raptors ahead by 29 points. For the second consecutive game, the team closed things out with four reserves + rookie Pascal Siakam on the floor as they stretched out the lead and collected a 128-84 victory. The 44-point win was the largest margin of victory in franchise history for Toronto.

OFFENSIVE ONSLAUGHT

Toronto led 32-22 after the first quarter behind DeMar DeRozan’s 14-point quarter on 5-for-7 shooting the Raptors shot 62 percent from the floor while holding the Hawks to 41 percent shooting. The game was blown open in the second quarter as Toronto outscored Atlanta 32-25 and connected on five three-pointers on eight attempts. Patrick Patterson scored 12 points in the quarter on 4-for-6 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc to help the Raptors take a 62-47 halftime lead.

BLOWING THE GAME OPEN

Although the Raptors only outscored Atlanta by a single point in the third quarter, they still went into the fourth ahead by 16 points. Toronto dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Atlanta 42-14 in the quarter while shooting a ridiculous 72 percent from the floor (18-for-25 field goals) and 71 percent from three (5-for-7 three-point field goals). The Raptors managed to increase their lead even after pulling the starters.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patrick Patterson scored a season-high 17 points in 21 minutes off the bench. He shot 6-for-8 from the floor, 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and 1-for-1 from the free throw line while adding our rebounds, two assists and a steal. Patterson was key during the second quarter where the Raptors began to pull away, scoring 12 of his 17 points and igniting the defensive effort as Toronto put together one of its best stretches this season.

@pdpatt was cookin' all night long. He is your @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth A photo posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Dec 3, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Raptors had eight players reach double figures on Saturday. Pascal Siakam was brilliant, scoring a career-high 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting. His energy sparked the Raptors early, with Kyle Lowry continuing to find him and reward him for running the floor. Lowry flirted with a triple-double, scoring 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. DeMar DeRozan led the team in scoring, with a game-high 21 points. Cory Joseph had another big game off the bench with 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal. Lucas Nogueira was perfect from the floor for the second consecutive game, scoring 11 points on 5-for-5 field goals, while Terrence Ross added 15 off the bench and DeMarre Carroll chipped in 10 points.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The outcome had already been decided, but rookie Jakob Poeltl had the play of the game when he threw down a thunderous dunk in transition off a Fred VanVleet assist with 54.1 seconds remaining to increase Toronto’s lead to 44 points and close out the scoring in the game.

Enjoy. #WeTheNorth A video posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Dec 3, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

THAT'S A RAP…

"It feels great knowing we all did our job. Guys that normally don't get to play all the time, especially the young guys, get to get in, showcase their skills, and have fun out there, and we get to cheer them on, it's fun. We enjoy seeing it. We're their biggest cheerleaders. They're our biggest cheerleaders. We just have fun."

- Patrick Patterson on getting to cheer on the reserves late

BY THE #’S

58…Percent shooting for Toronto, 40 percent shooting for the Hawks.

13…Three-pointers for the Raptors who tied a franchise record by recording 10+ three-pointers in six consecutive games.

48…Rebounds for Toronto compared to 38 for the Hawks.

60…Points in the Raptors, 36 for Atlanta.

12…Fast break points for Toronto who outscored Atlanta 12-2 in fast break points.

THEY SAID IT…

“It’s big. It gives us those easy possessions. You just throw the ball up, catch the lobs or run the floor like the rook does, get easy layups. It’s great. It gives us that type of momentum that we feed.”

- DeMar DeRozan on Pascal Siakam and Lucas Nogueira running the floor

“One thing right now with Pascal is he’s playing hard. Lucas has been here but Pascal is playing hard as far as he brings energy to the floor at his position through his activity, his hands. Now he’s making a little jump shot but I love his energy and his spirit that he brings to the floor and I think that’s some thing that he adds to the group.”

- Dwane Casey on rookie Pascal Siakam

"That's it. If you run the floor hard, if you can jump, Kyle's going to throw it up to you. Pascal's doing that perfectly. Bebe was doing that throughout the course of the game. Kyle had opportunities for lob passes where he can finish around the rim. It's a lot of credit to Kyle, realizing he doesn't have to score all the time. He's got people he can pass it to. Teammates pushing themselves to get open more. Pascal is constantly running in transition. Bebe's a big target with his length and height."

- Patrick Patterson on Kyle Lowry rewarding guys for running the floor

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 P.M. ET.