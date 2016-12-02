Game Rap: Raptors 113, Lakers 80

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Kyle Lowry checked out of the game with 7:22 remaining and the Raptors ahead by 28 points. After opening with a 2-0 lead, the Raptors allowed the Lakers to tie the game at 2-2, but that was as close as the Lakers would get the rest of the way. The Raptors rolled to an easy 113-80 victory against the Lakers to move to 3-0 on their current six-game homestand.

HOLDING THE LEAD

One of Toronto’s biggest issues this season has been maintaining and protecting leads. Although the Raptors have a 13-6 record, they’ve found themselves in more close games than they'd like. On Friday, Toronto led by six after the first quarter, stretched the lead to 21 at the half, and then to 22 after the third quarter before outscoring Los Angeles 29-28 in the final quarter while getting to rest DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry for the entirety of the fourth.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The only way to slow down Kyle Lowry on Friday night was to have him on the bench. Lowry continues his hot-shooting streak, scoring a game-high 24 points in 31 minutes on 8-for-12 shooting. Lowry made six of his nine attempts from three and made both of his free throw attempts while adding four rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Over his last 10 games, Lowry is shooting 53 percent from beyond the arc, shooting 37-for-70 from deep.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Norman Powell was given the start with DeMarre Carroll resting in the first game of the back-to-back and as is becoming custom with the sophomore player, he was ready when his name was called. Powell played 32 minutes and scored 16 points on 7-for-14 field goals. He added seven rebounds and two assists and he tied Cory Joseph for highest +/- on the team with the Raptors being a +21 when he was on the floor. After the game, teammates and coaching staff alike had praise for the job Powell has done this season.

THAT'S A RAP…

“Tonight was a professional win. We didn’t play around with it. From start to finish, we did what we were supposed to do.”

- DeMar DeRozan on Toronto maintaining their lead throughout the game

BY THE #’S

54…Percent shooting for Toronto compared with 34 percent shooting for the Lakers. The Raptors connected on 41 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, while the Lakers made 23 percent.

18…Turnovers for the Lakers, leading to 22 points for Toronto. The Raptors turned the ball over 11 times, leading to just eight points for Los Angeles.

16…Fast break points for L.A., seven for the Raptors.

13…Season-high in points for Lucas Nogueira on a perfect 5-for-5 field goals in 18 minutes of action off the bench.

33…Points marked Toronto’s largest lead of the game.

THEY SAID IT…

“He’s been a professional young man. He puts the work in at a game tempo. Usually when guys are not playing, they kind of go through the motions, feel sorry for themselves but this young man comes in every day, puts in the work, puts in the time, keeps a positive attitude, understands the situation he’s in… and just waits his turn. Last year he was in the D-League for a while and he came in and helped us win a series. He understands. [He’s] a mature young man, I can’t say enough good things about him.”

- Dwane Casey with high praise for Norman Powell’s professionalism

“It’s all situational. I have a good relationship with the coaches and [do] whatever workouts they think I need to get ready and stay prepared for my opportunity. Different plays … coming off screens within the offence, not just routine catch-and-shoot reps. It’s really game-oriented. Step-ups, cross-grains, different things like that where I can relate to what I see in the game and it slows down for me in game situations.”

- Norman Powell on how he uses his workouts to help him stay ready when his name is called

“I really like Norman Powell. I had the chance to play with him before his senior year at college and I always thought he was a good, hard-playing kid. The things he’s doing this season, he’s not playing every night, but when he gets a chance to play without DC playing, he performs. It just makes me happy that he’s being so successful right now.”

- Kyle Lowry on the role Norman Powell is playing for the team

"Just being able to make certain reads and different reads when you have the ball in your hands and seeing where the defence is, not making your mind up before it even happens. Going at it as it's happening, you're making your reads and it's just straight instinctual and it's not predetermined. That's what I'm working on and that's what I'm seeing this year, that I'm getting better at.”

- Norman Powell on how things are slowing down for him this season

UP NEXT:

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Raptors as they will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 P.M. ET.