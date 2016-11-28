Game Rap: Raptors 122, 76ers 95

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Jakob Poeltl, Fred VanVleet and Bruno Caboclo entered the game for the Raptors with 3:33 remaining and the team ahead by 27 points. The Raptors closed out the game strong and collected a 122-95 victory over the Sixers to move to 11-6 on the season.

OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE EFFICIENCY

Prior to the game Dwane Casey discussed the team’s offence, saying it had things clicking on that end of the floor, before stressing the need for things to improve on that defensive end. In the first test of a six-game home stand against a team with a record that belies how hard its players work, the Raptors played a solid game on both ends of the floor. Toronto shot 55 percent from the floor and, most important to Casey, held Philadelphia to 42 percent shooting.

RAINING THREES

The Raptors were on fire from deep early and stayed that way till the final buzzer sounded. Toronto shot 13-for-19 from beyond the arc, led by Kyle Lowry’s season-high six three-pointers. Despite Lowry’s brilliant shooting night, Patrick Patterson’s 57-foot halfcourt bank shot to cap the first quarter was probably the prettiest shot of the night.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Lowry had a hard time missing on Monday night. Scoring 24 points in 31 minutes, Lowry shot 7-for-9 from the floor, a perfect 6-for-6 from the three-point line and 4-for-5 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, eight assists and a steal before getting to rest midway through the fourth quarter.

KLow was surgical tonight. He is your @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth A photo posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 28, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Terrence Ross continues to provide a spark on both ends of the floor for the Raptors this season. Ross came off the bench against the Sixers to score 22 points in 23 minutes of game time, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from deep and 3-for-3 from the free throw line. He scored in a dizzying array of ways, making them all look effortless. The team was a +20 when Ross was in the game.

THAT'S A RAP…

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He’s playing free at the offensive end. I think it has a lot to do with just his experience, knowing the situation, knowing how guys are playing him.”

- Dwane Casey on Terrence Ross this season

BY THE #’S

12…Turnovers for Toronto leading to eight points for Philadelphia, compared to 16 turnovers for the Sixers, leading to 25 points for the Raptors.

31…Free throw attempts for the Raptors (who shot 25-for-31), compared to 13 attempts for the Sixers (who shot 9-for-13).

21…Fast break points for Toronto, just six for the 76ers.

8…Blocks for Toronto, four for Philadelphia.

14…Points, five rebounds, five assists for DeMar DeRozan who has averaged 4.7 assists in November.

THEY SAID IT…

“I think I’m just so used to [things now] and comfortable and understand what [Casey] wants, the schemes, andI just feel like I understand things a lot better. I’ve been here so long I understand what he wants, I know the players well, it’s just a lot easier.”

- Terrence Ross on the familiarity he has with his teammates, coaching staff and system

“It feels great just to be healthy. Like I told you before, when I'm healthy I can be who I am, I can play the way I want to play. But when I'm not healthy I can't do those things because I'm more of an energy guy, defensive guy. I need my legs to knock down my threes. It just feels good to be healthy and be able to go out there and help my team win.”

- DeMarre Carroll on feeling healthy and being able to play his game

“We could have done better, but I think it’s a start. We protected home, did a good job on the defensive end that we needed to do against that team, and just [need to] continue to get better.”

- Kyle Lowry on the team’s effort defensively

“That is a team, as I said before the game, they’ve grown this thing in a way that we respect. We want to try and learn as much as we can in how they’ve done it. The pieces are solid. It’s way beyond just DeMar [DeRozan], you saw what Kyle [Lowry] did from just the perimeter. So this is a team that’s built for the playoffs, they’ve been battle tested, they’ve played together. There hasn’t been erratic player movement, they’ve maintained a core. You did a job on DeMar, but the rest of the team showed that they are a team.”

- 76ers coach Brett Brown with praise for the Raptors program

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday at 7:30 P.M. ET.