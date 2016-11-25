Game Rap: Raptors 105, Bucks 99

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Kyle Lowry stole the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo and scored a layup to put the Raptors ahead by six points with 7.9 seconds remaining. The bucket capped off a 10-point quarter for Lowry. A pair of free throws from DeMar DeRozan closed out the game as Toronto finished their five-game road trip with a 105-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

BALANCED SCORING ATTACK

One game after Toronto had six players reach double figures in Houston, they had a balanced scoring attack in the first half against the Bucks. DeMarre Carroll, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan each scored nine points in the half for Toronto. Patrick Patterson added eight off the bench. By the time it was over, the Raptors had five players reach double figures.

HEATING UP FROM DOWNTOWN

After struggling from beyond the arc to start the season, three-point shooting is beginning to thaw for Toronto. In a first half where the Bucks shot slightly better (44 percent) than the Raptors (43 percent), three-point shooting kept the Raptors ahead. Toronto built a 47-42 lead at the break as they connected on 7-of-15 three-point attempts in the first half.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Lowry was solid for the Raptors throughout, but especially in the fourth with the Bucks trying to claw their way back into the game. Lowry scored 17 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. He scored 10 of his 19 in the fourth and shot 7-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-6 from deep. He played 37 minutes and added two steals, his second swipe from Giannis Antetokounmpo all but ensuring the win for the Raptors.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan joined Kyle Lowry in coming up big down the stretch. He scored eight of his 26 points in the fourth, with 17 coming in the second half. DeRozan shot 9-for-18 from the floor and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. He had a team-high seven rebounds and recorded four assists while played a well-rounded game against Milwaukee.

THAT'S A RAP…

“It was tough. The five-game road trip, last game, getaway game is always the most difficult. I thought our guys really competed, but now, again I feel like a broken record, we’ve got to get defence in the game.

- Dwane Casey glad to get a win, but wanting more from his defence.

BY THE #’S

14…A season-high 14 three-pointers for the Raptors (making 14-of-31 attempts). The Bucks had 12 threes in the game (on 12-for-29 shooting).

99…Points scored by the Bucks, breaking a streak of nine straight games where Raptors opponents have topped 100 points. Despite holding the Bucks below 100, Milwaukee still shot 51 percent from the floor. Moving forward, the focus will be on lowering opponent field goal percentage.

20…Second chance points for Toronto compared to 10 for Milwaukee.

5…Blocked shots for the Raptors, two for the Bucks. Lucas Nogueira led the way with four of those blocks in 16 minutes off the bench.

29…Points, 11 assists, six rebounds for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

THEY SAID IT…

“That’s what I’ve got to do. They’re double-teaming Kyle and DeMar. I’ve got to be able to space the floor, especially in the first unit. I’m just trying to do my part. I know at the beginning of the season I wasn’t doing my part, but now I’m trying to step up, and I’m just trying to progress and not look back.”

- DeMarre Carroll on his offensive impact

“D.C.’s been constantly working and coming over early, getting his body right and his mind right. I believe it’s helping him. With Pat [Patterson], he’s a slow starter. He’s always going to come around. I’m never worried about Pat. We’ve got to continue to grow, communicate, set screens, be a good offensive team. Keep doing what we’re doing, but the defence is where we’re going to make our money at."

- Kyle Lowry with praise for DeMarre Carroll and Patrick Patterson, but focused on the defensive end of the floor

“We’ve got to be more conscious of letting teams get easy buckets, transition buckets, make everything a lot tougher on them. Especially form the three. Just be more disciplined. We can’t have mistakes.”

- DeMar DeRozan on needing to continue to improve defensively

“You’ve got to give them credit. I feel like they hit a lot of hard threes tonight. Our defence was good, but it wasn’t great. We’ve got to make it even harder for teams. We’ve got to get out to shooters quicker and we can’t let them have easy three-point shots.”

- DeMarre Carroll on defensive effort in the Bucks game after an excellent defensive effort in Houston

“Pat [Patterson] and D.C. did a good job of crowding [Giannis Antetokounmpo] and he really didn’t see me. I think he just didn’t see me. It was a crowded play. They were bunched up and he didn’t see me.”

- Kyle Lowry on the possession where he stole the ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo

UP NEXT:

The Raptors are back in Toronto for a six-game homestand. They kick things off on Monday at the Air Canada Centre as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 P.M. ET.