Game Rap: Raptors 99, Kings 102

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

A Terrence Ross three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game was waived off when officials ruled that the game clock started late. The shot would have forced overtime, instead the Kings escaped with a 102-99 victory over the Raptors.

FLIP-FLOP FIRST HALF

After escaping Denver with an overtime victory, the Raptors talked about defence. Opening the first quarter in Sacramento, that defence was nowhere to be found. Despite shooting 61 percent, the Raptors allowed the Kings to put up 36 points in the quarter, trailing 36-28 after the opening 12 minutes. Things flipped in the second quarter, when Toronto outscored Sacramento 35-22 to take a 63-58 lead into the break behind a 17-point half from Jonas Valanciunas.

SLOPPY FOURTH

Sacramento outscored Toronto 28-18 in the third and quickly stretched their lead to eight points early in the fourth before the Raptors reeled off an 11-0 run to take a three-point lead. Unfortunately, things then started to unravel for Toronto. The Kings upped their defensive intensity and forced Toronto into seven turnovers in the quarter, before the wild finish where Ross’ shot to force overtime was waived off.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas was fantastic against the Kings, scoring 23 points to go with 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. He played 37 minutes, shooting 9-for-19 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free throw line while also grabbing eight offensive rebounds.

The big fella put in work tonight. He is your @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. A photo posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:20pm PST

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patrick Patterson had a solid night off the bench, scoring 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting in 27 minutes of action. Patterson shot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Raptors were a +9 when he was on the floor.

THAT'S A RAP…

“I just think the biggest key, we just got to lock in collectively. We’re giving up too many easy shots and if we do [give up easy shots], we should make them score out from the outside. I feel like [the other teams] are getting too many easy layups and then we’re turning the ball over giving them an easy layup. We could fix a couple of things, we’re going to be okay, but it was a tough one tonight. But we got a back-to-back tomorrow.”

- DeMarre Carroll on tightening up the defence moving forward

BY THE #’S

44…Percent shooting for the Kings, 40 percent shooting for the Raptors.

48…Rebounds for Toronto, 37 for the Kings. The Raptors also held a 16-4 edge on the offensive glass.

25…Points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals for Kyle Lowry in 36 minutes of play.

11…Lead changes, 13 ties in the game.

15…Turnovers for the Raptors (seven in the fourth quarter) leading to 19 Kings points. Sacramento turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 21 points for Toronto.

THEY SAID IT…



- DeMarre Carroll on a 17-point outing

“It was basically a pick, the picker type scenario. Pat [Patterson] would screen for me, I would screen for Kyle (Lowry) and I would come back off Pat and it worked. I got a good look at it.”

- Terrence Ross explaining the final play call that was eventually waived off

UP NEXT:

The Raptors fly to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers ending their back-to-back on Monday at 10:30 P.M. ET.