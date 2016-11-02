Game Rap: Raptors 113, Wizards 103

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

DeMar DeRozan drilled his first three-pointer of the season to put Toronto ahead by 10 with 33 seconds remaining. Thanks to another remarkable performance from DeRozan, the Raptors held off the Wizards to collect a 113-103 victory and move to 3-1 on the season.

BUMPS AND BRUISES

Kyle Lowry played six minutes before immediately exciting for the locker room after taking an elbow from Marcin Gortat under his eye. Lowry would return in the second quarter after receiving three stitches.

SLOW START

The Raptors were slow to get into a rhythm in Washington. They didn’t lead in the opening quarter, and found themselves trailing by 12 before putting together a run to close the quarter behind by two. The second quarter was even scoring and Washington went into the halftime break with a two-point lead behind a 16-point, six-assist half from John Wall.

THIRD QUARTER SURGE

DeMar DeRozan reeled off a 15-point third quarter as the Raptors held Washington to 19 points while scoring 30 to take a nine-point lead into the fourth. Toronto shot 67 percent, led by DeRozan and Kyle Lowry making 10-of-12 shots in the quarter.

RAPTORS PLAYERS OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan continues to exceed expectations to start this season. Four games, four 30+ point performances, shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Drilling his first and only three-pointer of the season to seal the victory for the Raptors, DeRozan reached 40 points for the second time in four games. He’s been largely unguardable, scoring at will, getting to the line, and also finding his teammates in positions to score. DeRozan finished with 40 points on 14-for-23 field goals to go with five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and just one turnover. He made one of two three-point attempts and shot 11-for-16 from the free throw line in 37 minutes.

Guess who? Right now @demar_derozan has a copyright on the @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth A photo posted by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 2, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Norman Powell has spent most of the first three games watching from the bench, but when his name was called on Wednesday, he was ready. Powell played 15 minutes against the Wizards, scoring five points while grabbing three rebounds, dishing four assists, and getting a steal, but his defensive focus and intensity seemed to fuel his teammates when he was on the floor. The team was a +18 when Powell was on the floor.

THAT'S A RAP…

“He’s playing on another level right now, man. He’s making my life a lot easier, making everyone on our team’s lives a lot easier.”

- Kyle Lowry on teammate DeMar DeRozan

BY THE #’S

16…Steals for the Raptors, just eight for the Wizards. Kyle Lowry led the way for Toronto with four steals to go with his 18 points.

13…Turnovers for Toronto, who has been solid at taking care of the ball. In comparison, Washington had 21 turnovers, leading to 30 Raptors points.

10…Made three-pointers for the Raptors on 25 attempts. Washington connected on just three of 10 attempts from deep.

68…Points in the paint for the Wizards, just 28 for the Raptors.

THEY SAID IT…

“We can’t rely on that every night. There’s going to be nights we can bail out with our offence, but we’ve got be able to rely on our defence every single night to protect the paint, limit three-point shots. We’ve got to find ways like that, because every night I’m not going to be hot, Kyle might not to be hot, we’ve got to grind it out on the defensive end.”

- DeMar DeRozan on scoring being nice, but defence being necessary

“With Kyle I was concerned because I didn't know how serious the cut was but he bounced back, he’d probably be a pretty good hockey player if that’s the case, but he came back, I thought that got his attention a little bit like, ‘Hey, this is for real tonight.’”

- Dwane Casey on Kyle Lowry returning after receiving three stitches

“That’s how we’ve got to play. Rely on our defence to give us our opportunities to get out in transition, get easy buckets, get us in a rhythm, get us transition points.”

- DeMar DeRozan on Toronto forcing turnovers and taking advantage

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will return to Toronto where they’ll prepare for Friday’s meeting against the Miami Heat at the Air Canada Centre at 7:30 P.M. ET.