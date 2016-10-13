Game Rap: Raptors 119, Cavaliers 94

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Toronto walked off the court with a 119-94 victory after controlling the game for three quarters. The Raptors went to the locker room at halftime with a 69-50 lead and never looked back. With most of the starters resting in the second half, the Raptors rolled to an easy victory while also getting a chance to give reserves extended playing time.

TURNING POINT

Toronto trailed Cleveland by two points after the opening quarter, but exploded behind a string of three-pointers in the second to build a 19-point halftime lead. The Raptors outscored the Cavaliers 40-19 in the second quarter where they shot a blistering 71 percent from the floor and made 6-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc.

A NIGHT OF REST

Toronto elected to rest DeMar DeRozan and Jared Sullinger , while Terrence Ross sat out the game with a sore knee. LeBron James had the night off for the Cavaliers.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Lowry might have only played one half on Thursday, but it was a sensational one. In 20 minutes, Lowry scored 25 points on a ridiculous 6-for-9 field goals, including 3-for-4 from the three-point line and a perfect 10-for-10 from the line. He added a rebound and six assists as he helped Toronto explode for a 40-point second quarter to break open the game. Lowry nearly outscored Cleveland himself in the second quarter as he scored 17 points to Cleveland’s 19.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Toronto’s point guards were solid all around in Cleveland. When Lowry went to the sideline, Cory Joseph picked up where he left off, scoring 17 points off the bench on 7-for-10 field goals in 19 minutes of action. He added four rebounds and three assists and the Raptors were a +15 with him on the floor.

THAT'S A RAP…

“Our team played well, we won the game, our second unit played well, got some good minutes from Lucas and J.V. Everyone played well. It was a good game overall.”

- Kyle Lowry pleased with the effort from his squad

BY THE #’S

58…Toronto shot 58 percent from the floor compared to Cleveland’s 41 percent. The Raptors also connected on 44 percent of their attempts from deep, with the Cavs making 36 percent.

31…Assists for the Raptors on 45 made field goals, 24 for the Cavaliers on 32 made field goals.

16…Turnovers for Toronto compared to 21 for Cleveland.

14…Deep for the Raptors as Dwane Casey was able to get extended playing time for his reserves in the second half of the game with Toronto in control. Rookie point guard Fred VanVleet had another solid stint in 15 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points to go with two rebounds and three assists.

19…Points, four rebounds, five assists for Cleveland’s Kevin Love.

THEY SAID IT…

“Cory did a good job, penetrating attacking, finding the seams in the pick and roll and again, it started with his defence. That’s the way we have to play defensively.”

- Dwane Casey with praise for Cory Joseph’s intensity on the defensive end of the floor

“It’s good to get out there and run, play, get up and down and push your wind. At this point I know what I’m going to do when it comes to games, I just have to get my wind in. When the season starts I’m ready to go, full blast.”

- Kyle Lowry on a big preseason performance

“After we got defence in the game, Kyle got going and I thought we followed his lead defensively. That’s what changed the game.”

- Dwane Casey again stressing defence

“[Toronto] approached it like a regular season game. I thought they played hard. Offensively, they were very sharp. Defensively, they were good outside of that first quarter when we got it going early. Their point guards hurt us tonight – all three of them. They played at a different pace and a different speed, and they approached it like a regular season game. We approached it like a preseason game.”

- Cavs coach Tyronn Lue

UP NEXT:

The Raptors had a quick return to Toronto where they’ll take on San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina on the ACC floor at 7 P.M. ET.