2018 Playoffs: Game 5 Recap - Raptors 108, Wizards 98

IT WAS OVER WHEN

C.J. Miles drilled a three-pointer with 40.7 seconds remaining to give the Raptors a 13-point lead. From there, Toronto closed out the game at the free throw line, collecting a 108-98 victory to take a 3-2 series lead.

Feeling it out: Things were close throughout on Wednesday. Toronto led by six early, but allowed the Wizards another strong close to a quarter, to give Washington a one-point, 24-23 lead after the opening 12 minutes. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 13 points, on 4-of-8 shooting.

Getting back in front: The Raptors won the second quarter, 25-23, thanks to a strong defensive effort that held the Wizards to 33 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers again in the second quarter, scoring seven points, to finish with 20 points in 19 minutes at the half, as Toronto took a 48-47 lead into the locker room for the break.

Keeping the pace: Things didn't loosen up for either team in the third, with both teams scoring 31 points, the Wizards on 61 percent shooting, the Raptors on 55 percent shooting. Toronto made 5-of-9 three-point attempts in the quarter, while the Wizards shot just 1-for-5 from deep in the third. Once again, DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Raptors, scoring 10 in the quarter, as John Wall matched him, also scoring 10 points to lead the Wizards as the Raptors took a 79-78 advantage into the fourth.

Pulling away: The Wizards got off to a quick start in the fourth and a baseline dunk plus the free throw from Kelly Oubre gave Washington a five-point lead with 8:52 remaining. Raptors head coach Dwane Casey subbed in Jonas Valanciunas here, and a lineup of Valanciunas, DeMar DeRozan, C.J Miles, Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright closed the game on a 26-11 run to break the game open and claim the 108-98 victory.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points in 39 minutes. He shot 12-for-24 from the floor, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. DeRozan added two rebounds and five assists, and the Raptors were a +15 when he was on the floor.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Delon Wright scored 11 of his 18 points off the bench in the fourth quarter as Toronto pulled away. After being told he passed up open looks in a Game 4 loss, Wright let it fly in Game 5, shooting 6-for-10 from the floor, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He added five rebounds, an assist and two steals in 27 minutes.

THAT'S A RAP...

"I think the biggest thing we did is all five of us communicated and we just got after it. I don't think there was any secrets to it. Guys made shots when it was time to, guys made plays when it was time to. That's pretty much what it is."

- C.J. Miles summing up the victory

BY THE #'S

14... Points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for Jonas Valanciunas. When he was on the floor, the Raptors were a team-best +19.

50... Rebounds for the Wizards, 35 for the Raptors. Washington also held a 14-6 edge on the offensive glass. After the game, Kyle Lowry singled this out as something that will need to change in Game 6.

18... Turnovers for the Wizards, compared to 10 for the Raptors. Toronto scored 14 points off Washington's miscues, while the Wizards scored eight points off Toronto's turnovers.

10... Assists to go with 17 points for Kyle Lowry. The Raptors as a team had 26 assists, compared to 21 for the Wizards.

THEY SAID IT...

"Every game is a different game. I was just ready to play. I was ready to do my job. My job is to set good screens. We have such good players as DeMar and Kyle who use those screens and make my life much easier if I set a good screen. I'm gonna get open. Just doing my job. End of the game, start of the game, it doesn't matter what time it is. I know what I need to do."

- Jonas Valanciunas on his performance in the fourth quarter

"100%, you could definitely feel it. It works both ways. though. You've go to to give them a reason to be like that and we give them a reason, we feed off that. It was great to have them behind us, that's what you play all year for, to have that this time of year, in a situation like tonight. Having homecourt advantage. Being able to be here and have them behind us."

- C.J. Miles on the crowd in the fourth quarter as the team pulled away

"It was great. Jonas gave us some big minutes in the fourth quarter. We had the match ups that we liked in that situation. I thought Delon Wright did a good job down the stretch, handling the ball, gave us an opportunity for Kyle and DeMar to get off the ball a little bit more, and I thought that was the difference."

- Dwane Casey on the lineup he used to close the fourth

UP NEXT:

The series shifts back to Washington for Game 6 on Friday, April 27 at 7PM ET.