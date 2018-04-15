2018 Playoffs: Game 1 Recap - Raptors 114, Wizards 106

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Kyle Lowry found Serge Ibaka for a layup to put the Raptors ahead by 10 with 1:42 remaining. Though a three-point play by Markieff Morris cut the lead to seven, the Raptors made three of four free throws in the final minute to protect the 114-106 Game 1 victory. The win gives Toronto a 1-0 series lead.

Solid start: Much has been made of the way Toronto has started Game 1's in years past. The Raptors got out to a quick start on Saturday, shooting 52 percent and going ahead by 10 points less than five minutes into the game. The Wizards closed the gap late in the quarter, but Toronto still held a five-point lead after the opening 12 minutes, with a 28-23 advantage. Rookie OG Anunoby led the Raptors with eight points in the quarter, while Serge Ibaka added six.

Slowing down: The Wizards came out strong in the second as Bradley Beal and Mike Scott led a balanced scoring effort with Washington outscoring Toronto 36-27 in the quarter. The Wizards put together an 11-0 run midway through the quarter, and led by four points at the halftime break. Washington shot 56 percent in the quarter to Toronto's 47 percent. John Wall led the Wizards at the break with 13 points and 10 assists, while Serge Ibaka had 14 points on 5-of-7 field goals to lead the Raptors.

Back-and-forth third: DeMar DeRozan started the third quarter with a layup and a three-pointer and didn't let up his aggressiveness for the duration, playing all 12 minutes. He led the Raptors with 12 points in the third, as Toronto shot 63 percent for the floor and 71 percent (5-for-7 from beyond the arc), outscoring Washington 31-26. While DeRozan stepped up offensively, Kyle Lowry stepped it up defensively. At the end of three, after nine lead changes and four ties in the quarter, the Raptors took a one-point lead, 86-85 into the fourth.

Closing time: Dwane Casey started the fourth quarter with a Kyle Lowry-plus-reserves lineup, making the decision to bring in Lucas Nogueira with 10:02 remaining. Nogueira's length and presence around the rim immediately made an impact for Toronto, and Nogueira helped the Raptors open a seven-point lead midway through the quarter when he found an open C.J. Miles beyond the arc for three. Delon Wright was terrific in the fourth, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the quarter, including the three-pointer that gave Toronto it's largest lead of the game (12 points) with 3:31 remaining.

RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Serge Ibaka was fantastic in Game 1. He led the Raptors in scoring with 23 points in 33 minutes, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Ibaka also added 12 rebounds, an assist, and two blocked shots. Delon Wright finished with 18 points off the bench, shooting 7-for-10 from the floor, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 from the free throw line. He added a rebound, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot in 25 minutes.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lucas Nogueira's impact in the fourth quarter, despite playing just nine minutes, helped to turn the game in Toronto's favour. Nogueira was scoreless, and had just one assist, but that assist couldn't have come at a better time. The Raptors were a +8 with Nogueira on the floor. "Lucas is unbelievable, man," Serge Ibaka said." He's the kind of guy that's always ready. No matter what, even if he doesn't play in five or 10 straight games, when he's going to come on the court, he's going to be ready."

THAT'S A RAP...

"I think the biggest thing is starting off on the right foot, protecting your home floor. The first step in the journey. And the biggest thing is to get a good foot forward. Guys understanding what we're trying to do, understanding that the game plan our coaches are putting in front of us is going to work. It just builds confidence in every single thing down the line"

- C.J. Miles on starting the series with a victory

BY THE #'S

53... Percent shooting for the Raptors, 48 percent shooting for the Wizards.

16... Made three-pointers for Toronto (16-for-30), compared to eight for Washington (8-for-21).

31... Combined turnovers between the two teams. The Raptors had 17 turnovers while the Wizards had 14. Each team scored 20 points off their opponents miscues.

42... Points scored by Toronto's bench, 21 points scored by the Washington reserves.

THEY SAID IT...

"We got Game 1, as we should. We've been great at home all year, and that's something we've worked for and gained that reputation from the beginning of the season, how we ended up playing at the end of the season, so we already had that in our minds. On home court, we're supposed to win, and that's our mindset."

- DeMar DeRozan on getting the Game 1 victory

"They were as rowdy as they always are. It's great, man. You hear them chanting. I'm not going to repeat what they chant sometimes. But it's great to hear. You know they're into the game. They give us a lot of boost out there. We love it and we try to give them plays and allow them to be a factor, too. That's the biggest thing. It works both ways."

- C.J. Miles on the ACC crowd

"Lucas is an excellent passer, he's smart, his IQ is off the charts, and just his awareness [is huge]. I liked that when they were double-teaming Kyle and DeMar, getting the ball out of their hands, he can make plays. And when you come at the basket, he's 7-4, whatever he is under the basket, so he's a deterrent once they get there to the paint. He's been doing the same thing all year, it's nothing new."

- Dwane Casey on Lucas Nogueira's impact

"We knew that was how they were going to try to play us, especially K-Low and DeMar, they're going to try to double them. I was just ready to find the open spot. You have to give those two guys credit: They did a great job to find us anytime they had two guys on them."

- Serge Ibaka on Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan finding open teammates in Game 1

"I think the coaches did a good job of keeping us in the rotation all year whether we were playing 12 guys or not. Everybody was in the rotation. When people's moments came, people were ready to step up."

- Delon Wright on the young Raptors being able to stay calm in big moments

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will host the Wizards for Game 2 at the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 P.M. ET.