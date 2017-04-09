Game Rap: Raptors 110, Knicks 97

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Patrick Patterson found Kyle Lowry for a 25-foot 3-pointer to put Toronto ahead by 16 with 2:55 remaining. After trailing by 11 in the fist half and then leading by a point to open the fourth, Toronto reeled off a 34-point quarter to collect a 110-97 win for the team’s 50th victory of the season.

DEROZAN HOT TO START

Despite the early start time, DeMar DeRozan was ready to roll from the jump. While the rest of his teammates got off to a slow start, DeRozan scored 15 of Toronto’s 23 points in the opening quarter, shooting 5-for-6 from the floor and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. The rest of the Raptors shot 4-for-13 as the Knicks shot 50 percent from the floor and led Toronto 29-23 after one. DeRozan’s scoring continued in the second as he again led the Raptors with 11 of the team’s 29 points in the quarter. Like the first quarter, DeRozan was lights out, shooting 4-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. The Knicks led by 11 early in the second before the Raptors went on a 16-5 run to tie the game at 41 with 4:56 to go in the half. The Knicks would take a 55-52 lead into the break despite a sensational first half from DeRozan who finished with 26 points on 9-for-11 field goals in 17 minutes. The Knicks were led by Willy Hernangomez’s 20 points on 7-for-8 field goals.

MOVING IN FRONT

After scoring 26 of Toronto’s 52 points in the first half, DeMar DeRozan scored six points in the third quarter as he allowed his teammates to get involved in the action. Toronto shot 47 percent in the third, as Kyle Lowry’s nine points led the way for the Raptors. Toronto’s defence was a step above their first half effort, holding the Knicks to 42 percent in the third after New York shot 48 percent over the first two quarters. The two teams seesawed throughout a third quarter that had six lead changes before a driving layup by DeRozan with 24.8 seconds remaining gave Toronto a one-point lead, 76-75, heading into the final quarter.

PULLING AWAY

It may not be the way the coaching staff would prefer the team to be collecting wins, but Sunday’s comeback victory against the Knicks was Toronto’s 21st victory this season after trailing by 10+ points, giving the Raptors more comeback wins than any other team in the league. After leading by one to open the fourth, the Raptors quickly started scoring from beyond the arc to stretch their lead. After shooting 4-of-20 from the 3-point line in the first three quarters, the Raptors made 6-of-11 attempts from deep in the fourth as they outscored New York 34-22 en route to their 50th victory of the season. Toronto shot 68 percent in the final frame as they opened the fourth on a 22-7 run to stretch their lead to 18 midway through the quarter. They rolled to the win from there.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan had another brilliant performance at Madison Square Garden. After drilling the game-winning shot in Toronto’s last game against the Knicks, DeRozan scored 35 points in 29 minutes on Sunday. He scored 26 points in the first half as he kept the Raptors afloat until they found their groove in the second. DeRozan shot 11-of-15 from the floor and 13-of-15 from the free throw line while also collecting two rebounds.

DeMar put on a show at the Garden. He is your @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

