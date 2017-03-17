Game Rap: Raptors 87, Pistons 75

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

The Raptors used a 24-3 run to close the game. Toronto went into the fourth trailing by six. With 9:31 remaining, Detroit led 63-72. From there, the Raptors reeled off a 24-3 run to pick up an 87-75 victory against the Pistons on the road.

UGLY, BUT IN FRONT

After a disappointing blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on their home floor on Thursday night, the Raptors were eager for an opportunity to forget past mistakes. Although the first half on Friday was anything but pretty, the effort that was missing in Thursday’s loss was present, and the Raptors led by two at the halftime break. With both teams shooting 34 percent on an identical 14-of-41 field goals, Toronto’s lead came beyond the arc, where, ironically, they struggled so much 24 hours before. The Raptors were 4-of-13 from deep in the first half while Detroit, made just one of seven attempts. Toronto also led despite a rare scoreless first half from DeMar DeRozan as DeMarre Carroll led the team with 10 points and Jonas Valanciunas added eight points and seven rebounds. Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 11 points while Jon Leuer added 10 points off the bench.

HOLDING STEADY

The third quarter was a bit of a roller coaster for the Raptors. After coming out of the halftime to extend their lead to seven midway through the quarter on a DeMar DeRozan pull-up jumper, the Raptors offence went cold to close the quarter. The Pistons found their stroke in the meantime and closed the quarter strong, turning a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead heading into the fourth. After going scoreless in the first half, DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with eight points in the third quarter, while Serge Ibaka added six points as the Raptors shot 42 percent. Thanks to the late push to close the quarter, the Pistons shot 54 percent in the quarter, where Reggie Jackson had nine points.

LOCK DOWN FOURTH

The Raptors trailed by six to open the fourth. With 9:31 remaining, a Tobias Harris layup would put the Pistons up nine, 72-63. From there, the Raptors dialled up the defensive intensity. With P.J. Tucker challenging his teammates to channel their energy into their defensive effort, the Raptors held the Pistons to nine points in the fourth quarter and just three in the final 9:31 of the game as they used a 24-3 run to take complete control and earn a hard fought 87-75 victory. The Pistons shot just 15 percent in the fourth, missing all six attempts from beyond the arc, and shooting 3-of-20 overall from the floor. In comparison, Toronto made 8-of-18 field goals (44 percent), including 3-of-7 shots from deep (43 percent). Tucker was instrumental on the defensive end of the floor, but he also led the Raptors offensively, scoring eight points in the quarter, as Norman Powell and DeMar DeRozan each added six points. It was a much needed and encouraging fourth quarter for a team that flew to Detroit on Thursday night searching for answers after a blowout loss on their home floor. Now, the team must return to Toronto and replicate that same defensive energy on Sunday.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Although DeMar DeRozan was scoreless in the first half and finished with 14 points, far below his 27.1 point-per-game average, he had one of his strongest all-around games of the season. He finished with a line of 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but it was his energy on the defensive end of the floor, especially in the fourth quarter, that helped Toronto turn the game around and get a victory.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME