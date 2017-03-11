Game Rap: Raptors 99, Hawks 105

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

DeMar DeRozan fouled Dennis Schroder with 11.9 seconds remaining. Schroder connected on one of two free throws to put the Hawks up seven and help Atlanta to a 105-99 victory against the Raptors.

CARROLL RETURNS

DeMarre Carroll returned to the lineup after missing the previous game because of a sprained ankle. The injury was sustained in a loss to Milwaukee a week ago. Carroll returned to his regular spot in the starting five alongside Cory Joseph, DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas, and contributed 11 points, seven rebounds an assist, four steals and two blocked shots in 33 minutes.

EQUAL HALF

Things were fairly even though the first half in Atlanta. Although the Hawks used a strong second quarter — shooting 57 percent — to bounce back from a slow offensive start, the Raptors were right there with them. Atlanta shot 48 percent in the first half, to Toronto’s 41 percent, but led by just a single point at the break. Paul Millsap leads scorers with 13 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. Added 12 and Dennis Schroder added 11 points. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 11 points while Serge Ibaka added nine.

KEEPING THE PACE

both teams came out of the locker room ready to go in the third. For the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan contributed 13 of the team’s 27 points in the quarter to help Toronto go into the fourth ahead by a point. DeRozan played the entire third as he shot 6-for-11 from the floor for his 13 points. Both teams shot 52 percent in the third, with the Raptors taking advantage of Atlanta’s six turnovers, scoring six points off their miscues.

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

In a back-and-forth final quarter the Raptors continued to push until the final buzzer sounded, but could not come back from an eight-point deficit with 1:01 remaining. Although Toronto would get within six with an opportunity at the rim to cut it to four, offensive foul calls and turnovers were too much to overcome in a quarter where the team struggled offensively. The Raptors shot just 30 percent in the fourth, attempting 30 shots to Atlanta’s 12, but the Hawks connected on 8-of-12 shots (67 percent) and shot 13-for-16 from the foul line (the Raptors were 5-for-7 from the line in the fourth). Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 13 of his team-high 26 points coming in the final quarter.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 28 points in 37 minutes. He shot 12-for-30 from the floor, while adding eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. It was the second consecutive game that DeRozan has recorded at least six assists as he takes on more of the playmaking abilities with Kyle Lowry out of the lineup.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Cory Joseph had a solid outing in a losing effort, scoring 15 points in 35 minutes. He shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 1-for-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Joseph added a rebound, eight assists and four steals.

THAT'S A RAP…

“It was tough. We were playing extremely hard. We were getting stops. We couldn’t come down and get a bucket, we had some calls that didn't go our way and they came down, executed, hit some big shots when they needed to and they got the win.”

- DeMar DeRozan summing up a tough loss

BY THE #’S

21…Turnovers for the Hawks leading to 18 points scored by the Raptors. Toronto turned the ball over 12 times leading to 12 points scored by Atlanta.

8…Made threes for the Hawks in 22 attempts (36 percent), compared to just four for the Raptors in 25 attempts (16 percent).

19…Assists for Toronto, 24 for Atlanta.

17…Steals for the Raptors, eight for the Hawks.

THEY SAID IT…

“We had some great looks. We shot 40 percent, 16 percent from three. We’ve got to keep taking those shots and making those shots. The defence I thought was solid. We had two tough stretches with Schroder in the pick-and-roll that we had trouble with but I thought we cleaned that up.”

- Dwane Casey talking offence and defence

“We were getting a lot of looks. We’re telling everybody to keep shooting. If we make anything close to half of those, we get the game.”

- DeMar DeRozan on needing to take open shots even on tough nights from beyond the arc

“Obviously when you lose you’re not doing something right. We definitely, the effort was there. Everybody went out there and played hard. It’s just one of those games where our rotations and communication, stuff we were doing, we didn't handle schemes correctly all the time.”

- Cory Joseph on the loss

“They have to take them. That’s their shot. Whenever guys have the green light to take shots, its shots that they work on. They are important shots. They are shots they make every day. They shot 100 the last couple of days and they make them. Guys go through that, as a team we still have to take those shots with confidence. I believe in our shooters. We have some excellent shooters that are proven shooters. Those are shots we’ve got to live with.”

- Dwane Casey on shooting through struggles

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will close out this five-game road trip on a back-to-back in Miami against the Heat on Saturday at 8 P.M. ET.