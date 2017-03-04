Game Rap: Raptors 94, Bucks 101

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Tony Snell hit a three-pointer to put the Bucks ahead by 10 points with 58 seconds remaining. Despite Toronto’s best efforts in attempting to complete a comeback, Milwaukee earned a 101-94 victory against the Raptors on Saturday.

CARROLL GOES DOWN

The Raptors lost DeMarre Carroll midway through the third quarter to a left ankle sprain. Carroll was crashing the glass for an offensive rebound when he appeared to roll his ankle. Trainers examined him and helped him to the locker room where the team announced that he would not be available to return to the game.

HIGHS AND LOWS EARLY

Much like their previous two games, the Raptors had extreme highs and lows in the first half against Milwaukee on Saturday. In the first quarter, the defence was working. The Bucks were also struggling immensely, as they shot just 18 percent (4-for-22) from the floor. Toronto held Milwaukee to 12 points in the opening quarter, as they led 19-12 after the opening 12 minutes of action. Jonas Valanciunas was a focal point early, making all four of his field goal attempts to lead all scorers with nine points.

Things flipped all the way around in the second quarter, when Milwaukee exploded for a 41-point outburst. After shooting just 18 percent in the first quarter, the Bucks shot a ridiculous 76 percent in the second, making 16 of 21 field goal attempts, including 4-of-5 attempts from downtown. The Raptors offence slowed as they shot 40 percent from the floor, connecting on just eight field goals and one three pointer as they fell behind by 11 points at the half. Spencer Hawes came off the bench to score a game-high 14 points in the first half on a perfect 5-for-5 field goals for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton added 12 points. Serge Ibaka scored 12 for Toronto in the half, while Valanciunas added 11.

UNABLE TO TRIM THE LEAD

The Raptors had a better offensive performance in the third, shooting 53 percent while holding the Bucks to 46 percent shooting. Still, Milwaukee outscored Toronto 27-25 in the quarter, building on their 11-point halftime lead to take a 13-point advantage into the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo played the entire third quarter, leading Milwaukee with 11 points. Cory Joseph had nine points in the quarter for Toronto.

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT

Although Toronto would get within four at the midway point of the final quarter, they could not get the stops needed to complete a comeback. Patrick Patterson and Fred VanVleet provided a boost off the bench to trim the lead, but ultimately the deficit was too large to overcome as the teams traded buckets, missed shots, turnovers and free throws down the stretch. The bench scored 20 of Toronto’s 27 points in the fourth, with VanVleet and Norman Powell each scoring six points and Patterson adding five.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Serge Ibaka scored a team-high 19 points in 37 minutes. With DeMar DeRozan having a quiet night as Milwaukee’s defence keyed in on him, Ibaka did his best to put points on the board. He shot 7-for-11 from the floor, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 from the free throw line while also adding five rebounds and two blocked shots.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas used a hot start to score 19 points on a perfect 5-for-5 field goals. He played 21 minutes and added seven rebounds and an assist. Cory Joseph had another strong night starting in place of Kyle Lowry, scoring 14 points in 38 minutes. He shot 5-for-11 from the floor, 2-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

THAT'S A RAP…

“They were extremely aggressive. Playing against J-Kidd teams the past four years, going back to the Brooklyn days, when he was coaching Brooklyn when were in the playoffs, he’s got a great feel for playing against us, [against] me, how to throw different defensive schemes and they did a great job tonight.”

- DeMar DeRozan on how the Bucks slowed him offensively

BY THE #’S

42…Rebounds for the Bucks, 36 for the Raptors. Milwaukee also held a 9-3 edge on the offensive glass.

47…Percent shooting for Toronto, 44 percent for Milwaukee.

12…Turnovers for the Raptors leading to 20 points for the Bucks. Milwaukee turned the ball over six times, leading to eight points scored by the Raptors.

13…Second chance points for Milwaukee compared to eight for Toronto.

THEY SAID IT…

“On back-to-back nights, little things are so important. Executing, making sure you’re where you’re supposed to be, setting screens and then finishing plays…The attention to detail, especially when you’re a little fatigued is important.”

- Dwane Casey on the importance of doing things the right way when playing back-to-backs on the road

“I was going for an offensive rebound. I really don’t know, I think I got a little shove and twisted my ankle. I don't know exactly what happened. I’ve got to go back and look at it. I don't think it was a dirty play, but I don't know, I’d have to go back and look at it…I think it was a foot [i came down on], I kind of rolled it, but at the end of the day I’ll be okay.”

- DeMarre Carroll on how he injured his left ankle

“We need it. It’s critical. I think these days came at a critical point that we definitely need and we can take advantage of it offensively and defensively.”

- DeMar DeRozan on the team getting a three-day break between games where they’ll get to practice

UP NEXT:

The Raptors will get a three-day break before heading to New Orleans to take on the Hornets on Wednesday at 8 P.M. ET.