Game Rap: Raptors 114, Wizards 106

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

DeMar DeRozan drilled a three-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining to put Toronto ahead by six. It was DeRozan’s third three of the game and it helped Toronto to a 114-106 victory over the Washington Wizards two days after the Wizards defeated the Raptors in Toronto.

STARTING OUT STRONG

After a disappointing 105-96 loss against the Wizards on Wednesday, the Raptors were ready on the road. Toronto came out strong, getting off to one of the best starts of the season, shooting 63 percent in the first quarter while holding the Wizards to just 35 percent shooting. While John Wall had 16 of Washington’s 27 points in the quarter, Toronto used a balanced scoring attack to take a 35-27 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

KEEPING PACE

Toronto kept the pace with Washington in the second quarter, switching up their usual rotation a bit. While DeMar DeRozan had been playing the entire first quarter, on Friday, he rested for the end of it. With Lowry sidelined as he rehabs from wrist surgery, DeRozan’s presence becomes even more important so the coaching staff may look to spread his minutes out differently to avoid offensive lulls like the second quarter on Wednesday night. Toronto outscored Washington by a point in the second quarter on Friday to take a nine-point lead into the half.

THIRD QUARTER LETDOWN

Things slowed down offensively for Toronto coming out of the locker room after the halftime break. The Raptors shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half, but connected on just 32 percent of their field goals in the third, getting outscored 25-17 by the Wizards in the quarter. Toronto didn’t attempt a single free throw in the third as the Wizards erased their deficit to go into the fourth behind by a single point.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Things went down the the final minute on Friday, with the Wizards tying the Raptors twice in the fourth quarter. After struggling to score in the third, Toronto bounced back in the fourth, scoring 35 points on 55 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan was brilliant down the stretch, scoring 15 of his game-high 32 in the fourth quarter as he scored or assisted on Toronto’s final 11 points of the game. DeRozan received some help holding the Wizards off, as Norman Powell scored 14 points off the bench in the quarter on 4-for-6 field goals.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan had a fantastic all-around game, doing a bit of everything for the Raptors. He scored a game-high 32 points in 38 minutes, while shooting 10-for-17 from the floor, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 9-for-12 from the free throw line. DeRozan added a game-high 13 rebounds to go with five assists in a determined performance. In addition to the win, DeRozan’s 32-point night gave him his 274th 20+ point performance in a Raptors uniform. This sets the Raptors franchise record for 20+ point games.

DeMar continues to put up huge #'s in a big road win. He is your @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. #WeTheNorth A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Norman Powell was fantastic off the bench on Friday. In 25 minutes of play, he outscored the entire Wizards bench, racking up 21 points. Powell shot 7-for-13 from the floor, 2-for-4 from deep and 5-for-5 from the free throw line. He played the entire fourth quarter and 14 points in the final frame, while adding six rebounds an assist and a steal as well.

THAT'S A RAP…

“They beat us pretty bad at our place and we had to come here, we knew it was going to be tough, be difficult, but we played hard and we got a win.”

- DeMar DeRozan on bouncing back from a tough loss to the Wizards on Wednesday to get the W on Friday

BY THE #’S

44Bench points for Toronto, compared to just 14 for Washington.

51…Percent shooting for Toronto, 37 for Washington. The Raptors also shot 44 percent from beyond the arc, to 33 percent for the Wizards.

18…Turnovers for Toronto in an uncharacteristically sloppy showing that led to 28 points for Washington. The Wizards turned the ball over 11 times leading to 14 points for the Raptors.

27…Second chance points for the Wizards, just six for the Raptors.

THEY SAID IT…

“It was huge for us. We challenged the players in film session, in practice. A loss, you’re going to lose in this league. How you lose is what it comes down to. The way we lost that last game at our place wasn’t us. Our identity is hard playing, hard charging, defensively first and then moving the basketball and being aggressive and we were either. We had to respond. Win, lose or draw, we had to respond from that.”

- Dwane Casey on his team bouncing back to get the win two days after Washington defeated the Raptors in Toronto

“Just relaxed. Just take my time. Don’t be rushed. Don’t be pressed. That’s all I did. Just hold my composure, go out there, do what I know I can do.”

- DeMar DeRozan on his 15-point fourth quarter performance

“We have to fight. I think the second unit wasn’t doing a good job of extending the league or bringing the lead back. Today I should have been more aggressive, I passed up about four shots, but we got the win and that’s what I’m happy about.”

- Delon Wright on the second unit needing to hold and extend the lead

“Just play off the team. Work to get stops, that’s the main focus when I‘m going in there in a close game like that. Try to get stops any way possible, run the floor and move the ball.”

- Norman Powell on his 14-point fourth quarter effort

“That was big. With Kyle out, we need any and everybody that can be a playmaker, create their own shot and get to the basket to do that and Norm did that tonight.”

- DeMar DeRozan on Norm Powell’s fourth quarter

“Delon did a great job. He did a good job. Wall was all over him, under him, everything else. He had four blocked shots which was huge for a guard. His length, he just did an excellent job of playing against one of the premier guards in our league in John Wall.”

- Dwane Casey on Delon Wright providing a boost off the bench

UP NEXT:

The Raptors head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks in a back-to-back on Saturday at 8 P.M. ET.