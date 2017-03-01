Game Rap: Raptors 96, Wizards 105

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Bojan Bogdanovic made his sixth three-pointer of the game, putting the Wizards ahead by 19 with 2:41 remaining. Despite playing the night before in Washington where they earned a victory against the Golden State Warriors, the Wizards dominated the Raptors from the second quarter on, picking up a 105-96 win in Toronto. The loss snapped Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

ROLLERCOASTER FIRST HALF

After getting off to a bad start, the Raptors settled in and finished the opening quarter strong to take a two-point lead, 26-24, after the first 12 minutes of action. A nine-point performance from Serge Ibaka and eight points from DeMar DeRozan helped Toronto to turn the first quarter around. That bad start of the first quarter paled in comparison to the way the second quarter unfolded for the Raptors. Washington’s bench lineup opened the second quarter on a tear, reeling off a 26-1 run to take a 50-27 lead midway through the quarter. Toronto scored just one point in the first half of the quarter. The Wizards shot 68 percent in the second quarter, while the Raptors connected on just 33 percent of their field goals. Bojan Bogdanovic led Washington with 16 points off the bench in six minutes on a perfect 5-for-5 field goals. After giving up 38 points in the quarter, Toronto went into the half trailing Washington 62-46.

ROUGH THIRD ALL AROUND

Neither team will want to remember much from the third quarter on Wednesday night. The Wizards won the quarter, outscoring Toronto 20-14, but still shot just 28 percent. Toronto made 4-of-21 shots, shooting 19 percent from the floor. The Raptors were scoreless from beyond the arc and went without an assist the entire third, entering the fourth quarter with just three assists. After leading by 16 at the half, Washington went into the final quarter ahead by 22 points.

TOO LATE TO COMEBACK

After scoring 34 points combined over the second and third quarters, the Raptors erupted for a 36-point fourth quarter, but it was too late to make any real dent in Washington’s lead. The Wizards opened the fourth ahead by 22 and continued to lead by double digits until the final minute where Toronto cut the lead to nine. The Raptors did not lead in the second half, unable to recover from that Washington run to open the second quarter.

RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Serge Ibaka was one of few bright spots for Toronto on Wednesday. Ibaka contributed a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Wizards, shooting 8-for-17 from the floor, 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He played 36 minutes and added a steal and two blocked shots.

Raps couldn't capitalize on @sergeibaka7's double-double. He is the @biosteelsports Performer of the Game. A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Norman Powell shook off a rough start to finish with a 17-point performance off the bench. Powell scored his 16 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. He played 16 minutes, shooting 5-for-12 from the floor, 1-for-4 from beyond the arc and 6-for-8 from the free throw line. He added two rebounds and two assists as well.

THAT'S A RAP…

“Just totally forget that second quarter. Just a complete let down by the second unit. The best thing we can do is just flush that second quarter down the toilet and completely forget it because absolutely anything you would have thought we could do wrong we did: no talking no communication, not rebounding, rushing shots on offence and not contesting. Everything you didn’t want to do on the defensive side, we did.”

- Patrick Patterson summing up the second quarter where the game fell apart for Toronto

BY THE #’S

24Points, four rebounds, two assists for DeMar DeRozan who led the Raptors in scoring.

32…Assists for the Wizards, 11 for the Raptors. John Wall surpassed Toronto’s assist total as he had a 12-point, 13-assist performance.

37…Percent shooting for Toronto in the game. Washington shot 48 percent.

16…Offensive rebounds for the Raptors, seven for the Wizards. Toronto outscored Washington 20-8 on second chance points.

THEY SAID IT…

“We’ve just got to come in ready. I think we've got to come in and make plays. They were making shots, we weren’t getting stops. The offence was struggling a little bit. Just trying to make simple plays, the ball wasn’t going in, not being able to complete passes in that stretch. We’ve just got to come in, play hard, compete, and hopefully those things will turn around, us making shots, getting stops. Focusing in on the defensive end first, and making it easier on the offensive end.”

- Norman Powell on ensuring the second quarter doesn’t happen again

“Tonight was a stinker all the way around. Not just the defence, the defence started it and then it carried over to the offensive end. Not making baskets zapped our defensive energy and took the wind out of us. We’re going to have to come up with something to give us a rhythm offensively without Kyle [Lowry] in there. We had three assists in the first half; That can't happen. Eleven [assists] for the whole game. The ball has to move. We were a little out of sync and I thought that carried over to the defensive end. No excuses, it’s on all of us, we have to be better.”

- Dwane Casey on the offence stalling throughout the game, particularly in the second and third quarters

“If I were to tell you every time we go out there and get down we're going to come back and win, we can't keep doing that. It's tough on us, it's extremely exhausting. To get down that much you have to work that much harder to get back in the game, let alone win.”

- DeMar DeRozan on the importance of not relying on second half comebacks

UP NEXT:

The Raptors head to Washington to face the Wizards again, this time on Friday at 7 P.M. ET. Friday’s game will kick off a five-game road trip for Toronto.