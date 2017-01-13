Game Rap: Raptors 132, Nets 113

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

he Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 21-2 run to turn a one-point lead at the start of the quarter into a 20-point lead with 6:53 remaining. Brooklyn emptied its bench with 5:11 remaining and the Raptors went on to collect a 132-113 victory.

PATTERSON OUT, NOGUEIRA STARTS

Patrick Patterson did not dress for Friday’s game. He was ruled out shortly before tipoff by Dwane Casey who said it was as much of a precautionary move as anything else, with Patterson feeling less than 100 percent. Although he played in the team’s previous two games, Patterson recently missed four games with a strained left knee. Casey said the team is erring on the side of caution to make sure he gets back to 100 percent. Prior to the game, Casey also announced that Lucas Nogueira would start at the power forward position against the Nets.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY HALF

Unlike Toronto’s December 20 victory against Brooklyn, there was not a quick start this time around. The Raptors led by three after the opening quarter, thanks to an eight-point, six-rebound effort from Jonas Valanciunas, but couldn’t stretch the lead in the second, as Bojan Bogdanovic had a nine-point quarter and the Nets shot 50 percent from the floor. Brooklyn’s biggest advantage in the first half came from the three-point line. The Nets shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in the half while the Raptors connected on just two of 10 attempts. After leading by eight in the first quarter, the Raptors held a one-point lead at the halftime break.

KEEPING THE PACE

Despite another huge third quarter from DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors weren’t able to make up any ground in the third with both teams scoring 36 points. DeRozan scored 19 in the quarter, making 9-of-17 shots as the Raptors shot 50 percent in the quarter. DeRozan taking over third quarters has become almost routine for Toronto this season. The Raptors went into the fourth with a 90-89 advantage, as DeRozan led all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-22 field goals.

RAPTORS PLAYERS OF THE GAME

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 28 points in 30 minutes. He shot 11-for-22 from the floor and 6-for-8 from the free throw line while adding four rebounds and two assists. DeRozan’s 19-point third quarter paced the Raptors as they held onto a one-point lead to start the fourth. Kyle Lowry scored 20 points, including 10 in the final quarter as the Raptors pulled away. He shot 8-for-14 from the floor, 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and 1-for-2 from the free throw line while adding six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

UNDERRATED RAPTORS PLAYER OF THE GAME

DeMarre Carroll had another strong effort, scoring 18 points to go with 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. He shot 7-for-16 from the floor, and the Raptors were a +14 when he was in the game. Cory Joseph had a fantastic effort of the bench, scoring 16 points in 22 minutes on a perfect 7-for-7 field goals. He added four rebounds, seven assists and a steal, with five of his assists coming in the fourth.

THAT'S A RAP…

“You gotta have patience. Especially through injury, through adversity, you gotta have patience. I feel like if I haven’t learned that now, I will never learn it, but I feel like I have learned it now. It’s one of those things where I just have to continue to keep doing my maintenance, keep doing my work. I knew I would get back to this level. Now I just want to make it more consistent.”

- DeMarre Carroll on the importance of patience while working his way back from injury

BY THE #’S

49…Rebounds for the Raptors, 35 for the Raptors. Toronto also held a 13-4 edge on the offensive glass.

8…Turnovers for Toronto leading to 12 points for the Nets. Brooklyn turned the ball over 12 times, leading to 13 points scored by the Raptors.

56…Points in the paint for the Raptors compared to 34 for the Nets.

18…Second chance points for Toronto, six for Brooklyn.

132…Points scored by the Raptors sets a franchise record for most points scored in a non-overtime game.

THEY SAID IT…

“I think we didn’t play our best throughout the first three quarters. I think we had a scrappy unit – me, DeMarre, Lucas, Cory, and T – we had a unit in there that just kinda went in there flying all around the court, got out in transition, got some threes to fall.”

- Kyle Lowry on a confident 42-point fourth quarter

“We have to. At one time we were 30th in rebounding, we can’t get any lower than that. It’s a decision to go in and get them. That’s one of the hustle plays, 50-50 balls, you’re going to get it or I’m going to get it, those types of plays. Some of it is DNA. Rebounding is an NBA skill, it’s great to have. DeMar had 13 the other night, DeMarre had 11, it’s helping the bigs.”

- Dwane Casey on the guards focusing on rebounding the ball

“It’s cool because it’s not just us. Us being represented in it, it’s the whole team as well. The Toronto Raptors. Anytime anybody can get to see that Raptors player being represented I think it’s a cool thing.”

- DeMar DeRozan on the support he’s received from fans and teammates in All-Star voting.

UP NEXT:

Up next: The New York Knicks take on the Raptors on Sunday at the Air Canada Centre at 3 P.M. ET.