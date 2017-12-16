Game Preview: Raptors vs. Kings

Sacramento Kings (9-19) @ Toronto Raptors (19-8)

When: Sunday, December 17, 3:30 P.M. ET.

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: TSN, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors defeated the Kings 102-87 a week ago, in Sacramento, in the first of two meetings between these teams this season. Though Toronto jumped out to an early 17-2 lead to start, the Kings hung around until late in the third when DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 25 points to help the Raptors pull away. DeRozan's high-scoring night in Sacramento pushed him past 12,000 career points, making him the first player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Kyle Lowry had a 15-point, 12-rebound, double-double and Serge Ibaka added 20 points for Toronto. The Kings were led by Zach Randolph's 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Lucas Nogueira is out with a right calf injury and C.J. Miles is questionable with a sore left shoulder. For the Kings, Sacramento beat reporter Jason Jones reported that rookie De'Aaron Fox is doubtful with a right quad contusion and Malachi Richardson is questionable because of a left ankle injury.

Triple-double Lowry: Kyle Lowry recorded his 11th career triple-double, and ninth as a Raptor, in Friday's victory against the Nets. He had a 10-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound statline, placing even more distance between himself and the other Raptors players who have multiple triple-doubles: The next closest Raptors player is Damon Stoudamire, with three triple-doubles, followed by Jose Calderon and Marcus Camby who both have two triple-doubles as members of the Raptors.

Eight straight: The Raptors enter Sunday's game having won eight straight contests at home. They also own an NBA-best 10-1 record on their home floor. The ACC has been packed during this stretch, with the arena in the midst of the longest sellout streak in franchise history of 148 consecutive games.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Wright back: Delon Wright made his return to the court in Friday's victory against the Nets after a 12-game absence with a right shoulder injury. Despite the layoff, the reserve point guard showed little rust in his return, logging nearly 16 minutes and scoring seven points (3-for-8 field goals) to go with two assist and a steal.

Taking care of the ball: In the previous meeting between these two teams, the Raptors helped force the Kings into 21 turnovers leading to 27 points scored by Toronto. In comparison, the Raptors had 13 miscues, giving up 15 points to the Kings off those mistakes. Look for Toronto to aim for a repeat on Sunday.

Making it look easy: DeMar DeRozan's scoring spree continues as he scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. This was the sixth time this season that DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in a half. The Raptors are undefeated in those games. On the season, DeRozan is averaging 24 points and a career-high 5.0 assists per game.