Game Preview: Raptors at Kings

Toronto Raptors (16-7) @ Sacramento Kings (8-17)

When: Sunday, December 10, 3:30 P.M. ET.

Where: Golden Center

Broadcast info: SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors lost a tough 102-99 decision in their last meeting against the Kings, when officials ruled that a three-pointer from former Raptors guard Terrence Ross came after the final buzzer had sounded. After multiple reviews, the shot was ruled off and the Raptors recorded a loss despite 25 points from Kyle Lowry, 23 points and 13 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas and 17 points from Pascal Siakam. The Kings were led by 23 points from Rudy Gay and 19 points and 10 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins. Neither Cousins nor Gay are on Sacramento's roster, with Gay now a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Cousins playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Delon Wright (right shoulder) and Lucas Nogueira (right calf) will miss the game for the Raptors. Harry Giles (bi-lateral knee rehabilitation) will mis the game for the Kings.

Gritty win: The Raptors kicked off this four-game west-coast trip with a gritty victory in Memphis against the Grizzlies. After a slow start, the Raptors came alive late, spurred by the Lowry + reserves lineup, digging in defensively to hold the Grizzlies to 14 points in the fourth as they turned a 17-point first-half deficit into a nine-point road win.

Five straight: Friday's win against the Grizzlies was Toronto's fifth in a row, the team's longest winning streak this season. In the five-game stretch, the team is averaging 120.0 points per game, 13.0 three-pointers per game, and 27.0 assists per game. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 20.8 points, 6.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds during the streak, while Kyle Lowry has continued flirting with triple-doubles, averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

EXTRA ASSISTS

500 deep: Toronto's game against the Kings will be the 500th game Dwane Casey has coached as head coach of the Raptors. He is the longest-serving head coach in franchise history (seven seasons), as well as the winningest, with an overall record of 277-222 since arriving in 2011-12.

An afternoon matinee: Sunday's game will be a 3:30 P.M. ET tip for fans watching from Toronto, and a 12:30 P.M. matinee local time. This will be the earliest start time for the Kings since the 2008-09 season.

Familiar faces: The Raptors will face a familiar face in Sacramento, with veteran Vince Carter on the Kings roster. During Carter's seven seasons with the Raptors, he won the 1999 Rookie of the Year award, was named to five All-star games, and was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2000, and an All-NBA Second Team selection in 2001.