Game Preview: Raptors at Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors (15-7) @ Memphis Grizzlies (8-15)

When: Friday, December 8th, 8 P.M. ET

Where: FedExForum

Broadcast info: TSN, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors dropped their previous meeting against the Grizzlies last January, falling 101-99 in Memphis. Toronto had a chance to win the game, but Kyle Lowry's three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark and the Grizzlies recorded the victory behind a 42-point performance from Marc Gasol. The loss came without DeMar DeRozan who missed the game with a sprained ankle. Lowry led the way in DeRozan's absence with 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter as he helped Toronto come back from a 12-point deficit. Unfortunately for the Raptors, it wasn't enough to overcome a red-hot start from Gasol and the Grizzlies.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Delon Wright is out with a shoulder injury, while Lucas Nogueira remains out because of a right calf injury. For the Grizzlies, Mike Conley (achilles) Wayne Selden Jr. (quad) and Brandon Wright (groin) are out.

Going west: Friday's game against Memphis kicks off a four-game west coast swing for Toronto. The Raptors enter the trip on a four-game winning streak and will have stops in Memphis, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Phoenix before returning home next Friday.

High-octane offence: Toronto's four-game winning streak has come with some high-scoring games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this four-game streak includes the first time the Raptors have won three consecutive games while scoring at least 120 points in each contest. Toronto has also topped 100 points in 10 consecutive games for the third time in franchise history.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Doubling up: Kyle Lowry had a 20-point, 10-assist double-double against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. It was his 10th double-double of the season, leading all Raptors players. On the season, he is averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Lowry was drafted 24th overall by the Grizzlies in 2006, playing two-and-a-half seasons in Memphis before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

Anunoby from deep: Rookie OG Anunoby tied a career-high with 16 points in Tuesday's win against the Suns. All of his shots came from beyond the arc, where he was 4-for-5 from three. In 10 games as a starter, Anunoby is averaging 8.0 points in 21.7 minutes, while often being tasked with defending the best perimeter scorer on the other team.

Winning away from home: After their most recent 3-0 homestand, the Raptors are an NBA-best 9-1 at home. With four games on the road on deck, Dwane Casey wants his team to replicate the success and comfort of home while playing away from it. "You want to be at least .500 on the road, or above and we're there," Casey said. "Our whole thing at the beginning of the year was make sure the ACC was a special place to play," Casey said. "Our guys have done that, and now we have to have the same attitude on the road."