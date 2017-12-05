Game Preview: Raptors vs. Suns

Phoenix Suns (9-16) @ Toronto Raptors (14-7)

When: Tuesday, December 5, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: SN1, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The last time the Raptors faced the Suns, they fell 115-103 on the Air Canada Centre floor, thanks to a 40-point performance from Eric Bledsoe. Devin Booker added 20 points as the Suns came back from an eight-point deficit in the final frame with a 20-7 run in the quarter. Bledsoe is no longer with the Suns, having been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season. DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points in the loss while Kyle Lowry had 15 in a quiet night where he shot 1-for-9 from the floor.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Delon Wright is out with a right shoulder injury, while Lucas Nogueira will miss the game with a right calf injury. Jakob Poeltl's status is unknown after he missed Monday's practice because he was under the weather. For the Suns, Brandon Knight is out for the season following ACL surgery. Davon Reed and Alan Williams are both out after meniscus repairs.

There's no place like home: Toronto is an NBA-best 8-1 on the Air Canada Centre floor this season, despite playing the fewest home games (9) in the league so far this season. The Raptors are averaging nearly eight points more per game at home, as well as 3.5 fewer turnovers.

Closing out strong: Tuesday's game against the Suns will close out a three-game homestand at the Air Canada Centre. Toronto would like to finish with a victory against a Suns team that swept last year's season series 2-0. It will be a back-to-back for the Suns, who defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 115-101 on Monday night behind a 46-point performance from Devin Booker.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Working on the third: After struggling repeatedly in third quarters of games recently, Toronto had a better effort in Friday's victory against the Indiana Pacers. Though the Raptors still weren't able to slow their opponent, giving up 31 points to the Pacers, they scored 29 points in the quarter, to maintain a five-point lead heading into the fourth.

DeRozan doubling up on awards: After Monday's practice, DeMar DeRozan was awarded the Pro Basketball Writer's Alvin Williams award for professionalism and cooperation with the media. It was the second consecutive year he was given the award.

Gearing up to go: After Tuesday's game against the Suns, the Raptors will have two days in Toronto before heading back out on the road for a four-game trip. Toronto will face Memphis, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix on the road, before returning home to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 15.