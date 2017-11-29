Game Preview: Raptors vs. Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (8-11) @ Toronto Raptors (12-7)

When: Wednesday, November 29, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: SN1, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The Raptors dropped a disappointing 110-106 decision to the Hornets in the fourth game of their season series against Charlotte last season. In Toronto, the Raptors had control heading into the fourth quarter, then were outscored 44-32 in the final frame as Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 19 points in the final five minutes to lead Charlotte to the come-from-behind victory. He drilled two three-pointers in the final two minutes, including the dagger that put the Hornets up by three with 37.5 seconds remaining. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto in the loss, while Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Delon Wright will be out for the Raptors because of his right shoulder. For the Hornets, Kemba Walker's status is listed as doubtful for Wednesday because of a shoulder injury. Former Raptor Julyan Stone is also out with a hamstring injury.

Home for a minute: Wednesday's contest against the Hornets will be Toronto's 20th game of the season. With 12 of the 20 coming on the road, the Raptors are glad to be back on the ACC floor to kick off a three-game homestand. Toronto is tied with Chicago for fewest home games played this season. After a non-stop pace to start the season, Toronto comes into Wednesday's game with fresh legs. The Raptors last played on Saturday night in Atlanta where they routed the Hawks 112-78.

Hoping to ride the wave: Despite the three-day break coming into Wednesday's game, the Raptors would like to pick up where they left off in Atlanta. In addition to their 112-78 victory, the Raptors set a season-high for assists with 31 against the Hawks. They also shot 54.8 percent from the floor in the win.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Playing big: Kyle Lowry is listed at 6-foot-1 but he's never allowed something as minor as height get in the way of getting what he wants on the court. In Atlanta, Lowry recorded a career-high 13 rebounds. In his last three games, he has 33 rebounds. Through 20 games, he has recorded double-digit rebounds six times. In addition to a big effort on the glass, Lowry led Toronto on the road trip, averaging 21.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line.

Just short: DeMar DeRozan was fine with a quiet offensive night against the Hawks because his team won. That is, he was fine with a two-point effort, until it was pointed out to him after the game that his streak of 113 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points had come to an end, just one game shy of tying Kyle Lowry's franchise record of 114 games. With Lowry joking that he knew about the record, DeRozan said he wished someone had told him so he could have beaten his teammate. Lowry and DeRozan are in first and second place for consecutive games with 10+ points scored. Vince Carter is third on the franchise list with a streak of 96 games .

Assist game: Though DeRozan was quiet on the scoring front in Atlanta, he continued setting up his teammates, recording eight of Toronto's 31 assists against the Hawks. Lowry chipped in with six assists, Fred VanVleet recorded five of the bench, and Pascal Siakam added four of his own.